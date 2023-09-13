Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Voltage Drop: Is FREYR Battery Losing Its Charge?

Sep. 13, 2023 10:08 AM ETFREYR Battery (FREY)FREY.WS1 Comment
Alessandro Calvo
Summary

  • FREYR Battery's valuation is twice that of Solid Power, despite lacking competitiveness in their business model and a bleak outlook for the future.
  • The company's shift away from producing EV batteries at its Norwegian factory to focus on battery energy storage systems faces challenges in a market with low growth potential.
  • FREYR's lack of proprietary technology, experience in large-scale production, and unclear plans for raising new capital make its valuation of over $800 million unjustifiable.

In my ongoing endeavor to scrutinize all the major stocks linked to energy storage and solid or semi-solid state batteries, I recently turned my attention to FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY). Intriguingly, on paper, FREY's valuation is twice that of Solid

Freelance analyst and financial journalist. Available for hire.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in FREY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

J
Josef Wackerl
Today, 10:28 AM
Regarding the import taxes: Ok Norway is not in EU, but associated to EU. So I can't imagine that those taxes will apply to companies operating in Norway. Furthermore the reason that Freyr has shifted efforts from the Arctic plant to the american plant was not those taxes. The reason for this policy is the american IRA, which gives high incentives to rapidly ramp up production in USA. Freyr want's to get as much as possible from those subsidies, which is understandable. Additionally that give them a means of pressure on european politicians, to give them subsidies, too. They already received promised help from the EU. So all in all, I think this article is not objective, and tries to paint the picture in darkest possible colors. I stay with my investment in Freyr.
