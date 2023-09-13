Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mission Produce: Await Operational Improvements To Warrant Any Re-Rating, Hold

Sep. 13, 2023 10:17 AM ETMission Produce, Inc. (AVO)
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Summary

  • Mission Produce, Inc. has experienced volatile earnings due to fluctuations in the avocado industry and pricing reset.
  • It reported weaker earnings amidst pricing normalization and challenges in its farming segment.
  • Despite a reasonable valuation, there are significant downside risks in the near term and we await a tangible improvement in operating performance. Initiate at Neutral.

Beautiful smiling young woman preparing healthy food holding avocado

Lordn/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) had witnessed volatile earnings as a result of significant volatility in avocado industry as well as pricing reset and moderating inflation. It reported a weaker set

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

