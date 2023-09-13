Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Inflation Should No Longer Be A Concern For Investors

Sep. 13, 2023
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • August headline inflation came in at 0.6%, with energy prices driving the increase.
  • The core rate, excluding food and energy, increased by 0.3% monthly, indicating a disinflationary trend.
  • The disinflationary trend remains intact, and the Fed's rate-hike cycle likely ended in July.
  • This report is bullish for the market and the economy.
Inflation increases. Commodities with financial data. Crude oil, wheat and gold with price change. Inflation in yellow letters.

Torsten Asmus

As expected, the headline CPI for August came in slightly hotter than expected at 0.6%, resulting in an increase in the annualized rate from 3.2% to 3.7%. That increase was due to the rise in energy prices with gasoline accounting for

This article was written by

Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
14.21K Followers

Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.


Comments (12)

B
Blue Goose
Today, 10:50 AM
Comments (4.64K)
Great article, TY.
Last year I had predicted that inflation would be lower now than it is. I was wrong. I hadn't expected oil to stay this strong as the effects of the war were ending. However, I am of the opinion now that much of the strength in oil is due to leftist government policy, with it's climate change push ironically increasing demand.
Also, as I've said before, it wasn't that long ago you couldn't convince hardly anyone that inflation was about to spike(even the so-called Central bank experts were fooled).
Now you can't convince anyone that inflation is soon to be an old news story, if it isn't already.
Human nature is what it is, and the data is the data.
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 11:01 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.77K)
@Blue Goose This is true, and I see the oil spike as more of a trading move than any major increase in supply. It can reverse, and probably will, quickly.
W
WRDA
Today, 10:49 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (171)
The time it will take to get core to 2% is the issue.
“You can pay me now or pay me later …but you’re going to pay”
The fed is going to stay higher for longer.
They will continue with QT regardless, while they hold rates in place.
They keep telling banks to shore up their balance sheets.
I wonder why ….
B
Blue Goose
Today, 10:54 AM
Comments (4.64K)
@WRDA Given that it is flat, it won't take long.
B
Bradrm
Today, 10:44 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (79)
It's hard to understand how so many can ignore the inflated prices that we all are being forced to pay for everything that we have to buy. That the monthly CPI changes in are beginning to level off is certainly not very comforting nor does it make anyone feel that all is well now. Inflation is here to stay because it is unlikely that housing, food, fuel costs & clothing will be returning to the levels seen 3-4 years ago. So many on Wall Street keep telling us that interest rates will be returning to the 2% level in the coming months. The era of free money is behind us so I continue to be highly concerned!
B
Blue Goose
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (4.64K)
@Bradrm Everything? I'm Canadian and all the fruits and vegetables that are imported from the USA are MUCH less than they were last year.
Lettuce was $6 during covid, now it's $3-4
johnnybahama profile picture
johnnybahama
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (786)
Wall Street and Washington DC are definitely disconnected from Main Street, USA.
pberardi profile picture
pberardi
Today, 10:22 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (45)
Wake up! Everything costs too much money. Everything! Hotels, gas, food, cars, appliances, education... what disinflation? It's not about inflation, it's about the cost of living. Prices went skyrocketing due to the lockdowns and supply chain issues and no one is celebrating a YOY decline in inflation growth when prices were up double digits these past two years.
All this means is I'm still paying 20-30% more for the same services two years ago but they are not going up more than 3.7% now.
Last oil change was $94 vs.$69 10 months ago. Tell me where that's a 3.7% increase?
People really need to challenge these "experts" when it comes to inflation.
Analyze This profile picture
Analyze This
Today, 10:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.52K)
@pberardi So well said.... seems politicians ignore the inflation over the last year or two and simply focus on the "increases slowing down"...... wage increases in real life are no way close to making up for inflation as I see it.
C
Chanutan
Today, 10:47 AM
Investing Group
Comments (371)
@pberardi The focus is concerning the best course of actions for investors, not how to make ends meet post-plandemic. Inflation in the 70s was similar as prices increased and never came down. But, if you invested in a simple index fund in the 70s, today you would have a very healthy profit. Markets dont stay down forever, and going forward, we should see continued profits despite rising costs.
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 11:05 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.77K)
@pberardi Not for markets or the Fed - they focus on rates of change and not absolute numbers. You may be paying more than you were a year ago, but if the rate of increase falls dramatically, then markets like it. That's what I'm concerned about as an investor.
