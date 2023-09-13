Inflation Should No Longer Be A Concern For Investors
Summary
- August headline inflation came in at 0.6%, with energy prices driving the increase.
- The core rate, excluding food and energy, increased by 0.3% monthly, indicating a disinflationary trend.
- The disinflationary trend remains intact, and the Fed's rate-hike cycle likely ended in July.
- This report is bullish for the market and the economy.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
As expected, the headline CPI for August came in slightly hotter than expected at 0.6%, resulting in an increase in the annualized rate from 3.2% to 3.7%. That increase was due to the rise in energy prices with gasoline accounting for over half of the entire increase. The more important number is the core rate, which excludes food and energy and is the primary focus of the Federal Reserve. The disinflationary trend in the core rate continues with its 0.3% monthly increase, resulting in another notch lower in the annualized rate from 4.7% to 4.3%. This fact that shelter costs continue to be the largest contributor to the increase in the core rate is encouraging, because we know that new rental rates, where price increases are now negligible, will bring that number down meaningfully in the year ahead. This tells me that the Fed's rate-hike cycle concluded in July.
The "core core" rate, which also excludes shelter, and used cars and trucks, is just as promising. This rate fell from 3.5% to 3.3%. Again, the disinflationary trend is fully intact.
We know that used car and truck price increases have collapsed from their post-pandemic highs, but shelter costs remain stubbornly high. The New York Fed released its Survey of Consumer Expectations on Monday, which is a report that Chairman Powell says he focuses on when assessing inflation expectations. The good news is that three-year expectations continue to taper to what is just 2.8% in the latest survey. One-year expectations rose 0.1% to 3.6%, but I view that as even better news.
The greatest concern consumers have about living expenses in the year ahead is rent. They think rents will increase more than 9%, which is what is driving the median one-year expectation to 3.6%. Yet the reality is that rents are not likely to increase at all.
Apartment rent prices are rapidly approaching negative territory year-over-year. According to RealPage, rents in August rose just 0.3% compared to the previous August. That is down from the 11% increase one year ago. The occupancy rate remains healthy at 94%, which is partly due to the increase in mortgage rates preventing would-be buyers from entering the new home market. The good news is that the number of new apartment units being built is at a 50-year high with 460,000 to be completed this year alone. That additional supply should keep rents from increasing well into 2025. Therefore, consumers are likely to be pleasantly surprised, based on current expectations, which should help strengthen consumer sentiment.
As the negligible increase in rents each month works its way into the annualized calculation of both the Consumer Price Index and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the disinflationary trend should continue, moving both numbers closer to the Fed's target. Chairman Powell is aware of this, which is why I think the Fed's rate-hike cycle has ended. Do not expect the Fed to celebrate, as members do not want to loosen financial conditions until they see the whites of their target's eyes.
Additionally, we continue to see wage growth soften, which is probably the most important data point to the Fed when determining monetary policy. According to Indeed, wage growth has slowed to just 4.5%. Chairman Powell has said he would like to see that number fall closer to 3.5%, which appears to be a realistic number in 2024, as the labor market continues to soften. Again, the good news here is that wages are increasing modestly more than the rate of inflation, resulting in real wage growth, which should sustain real consumer spending growth and expansion.
It is also a positive that lower-wage workers are still realizing the highest rate of wage growth, as they tend to be the hardest hit financially when the economy slows. The highest wage earners have home equity and savings to sustain their spending patterns.
Today's CPI numbers tell us what happened over the past 12 months. The data on rents and wages tells us what is likely to happen over the coming 12 months, which is far more important. The stock market has recovered over the past year, largely because of the disinflationary trend that started last summer. That trend should continue, which is why I remain optimistic on both the stock market and economy into the end of this year and beginning of 2024.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (12)
Last year I had predicted that inflation would be lower now than it is. I was wrong. I hadn't expected oil to stay this strong as the effects of the war were ending. However, I am of the opinion now that much of the strength in oil is due to leftist government policy, with it's climate change push ironically increasing demand.
Also, as I've said before, it wasn't that long ago you couldn't convince hardly anyone that inflation was about to spike(even the so-called Central bank experts were fooled).
Now you can't convince anyone that inflation is soon to be an old news story, if it isn't already.
Human nature is what it is, and the data is the data.
“You can pay me now or pay me later …but you’re going to pay”
The fed is going to stay higher for longer.
They will continue with QT regardless, while they hold rates in place.
They keep telling banks to shore up their balance sheets.
I wonder why ….
Lettuce was $6 during covid, now it's $3-4
All this means is I'm still paying 20-30% more for the same services two years ago but they are not going up more than 3.7% now.
Last oil change was $94 vs.$69 10 months ago. Tell me where that's a 3.7% increase?
People really need to challenge these "experts" when it comes to inflation.