Antero Midstream: Free Cash Flow May Reach $650 Million In 2024
Summary
- Antero Midstream boosted its 2023 free cash flow expectations by $35 million.
- It is benefiting from production outperformance from Antero Resources.
- Cost savings (from rebate fees and capex) may improve its 2024 free cash flow by another $80 million to $650 million before dividends.
- Dividend coverage would be around 1.5x in 2024.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) boosted its 2023 guidance, helped by strong gathering volumes (with Antero Resources (AR) increasing its production guidance by 3%). It now expects approximately $570 million in free cash flow before dividends in 2023. This could increase to around $650 million in free cash flow before dividends in 2024 due to decreased capex requirements and the expiration of the growth incentive fee rebate agreement with Antero Resources.
Antero Midstream gets nearly all (over 99%) of its revenues from providing services to Antero Resources (which owned 29.1% of Antero Midstream at the end of 2022).
Due to the increased free cash flow expectations, I estimate Antero Midstream's value at approximately $13.50 per share with a 10% free cash flow yield.
2023 Outlook
Antero Midstream initially provided guidance for mid-to-high single digits growth in 2023. At 7% growth this would result in around 3,100 MMCF per day in low pressure gathering volumes during 2023.
The expected growth is driven by a combination of production growth from Antero Resources (which initially expected 2% production growth for 2023) and acquisitions that closed in Q4 2022. Antero Resources has delivered strong production results so far in 2023, leading it to bump up its production growth guidance to approximately 5%. Thus it is probably reasonable to expect Antero Midstream's low pressure gathering volumes to average closer to 3,250 MMCF per day in 2023 now.
Positive trends resulted in Antero Midstream boosting its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 by around $20 million, while reducing its capex guidance by $15 million.
Antero Midstream now expects (at guidance midpoint) adjusted EBITDA to end up around $970 million, with $570 million in free cash flow before dividends.
Antero's roughly $190 million capex budget is 90+% directed at the Marcellus. Antero Midstream had spent a lot in past years on infrastructure buildout and is now entering a period of reduced capex requirements.
After approximately $430 million in total dividends (with close to 480 million shares and a $0.90 per share annualized dividend), that would leave Antero Midstream with approximately $140 million in free cash flow after dividends.
These numbers also include the impact of the projected low pressure gathering rebates to Antero Resources, and the projected distribution receipts from Antero Midstream's interests in Stonewall Gathering and in the MPLX/MarkWest joint venture.
Benefit Of Longer Laterals
Antero Midstream has touted the benefits of Antero Resources' development trend towards longer laterals. It estimates that each 1,000 foot increase in average lateral length adds $1.692 million in revenues for Antero Midstream over the lifetime of the well. About 25% to 30% of this incremental revenue should come in the first year of well life from the additional water used for completions along with the gathering and compression fees from the first year of production.
The longer laterals result in better economics for Antero Midstream since it results in higher revenues per well, while the well connect capital cost (per well) is unchanged.
Debt Situation
Antero Midstream has been working to reduce its leverage, which currently sits at 3.5x. Antero expects this to decrease to 3.0x or less in 2024 from a combination of debt reduction and increased EBITDA.
The $140 million in projected free cash flow after dividends will help pay down part of Antero's credit facility debt, which was at $782 million at the end of 2022. Antero Midstream also received a judgement in its favor for $309 million (including interest) in Q1 2023. This could further help its debt repayment efforts, although the appeals process is still ongoing.
Antero's 5.375% unsecured notes due 2029 are currently trading at around 92 cents on the dollar and yielding approximately 7% to maturity. This indicates that it could probably refinance its various notes at a 7% to 8% interest rate if needed. Antero's $2.6 billion in total unsecured notes have a weighted average interest rate of 6.1%.
Estimated Valuation
Antero Midstream's free cash flow should improve in 2024. At last report, Antero Resources was planning on at least maintaining production in 2024 at its improved 2023 guidance levels. Antero Midstream also will not be paying Antero Resources any more growth incentive fee rebates after 2023, and this adds up to around $60 million to $70 million based on 2023 volumes. Antero Midstream also expects lower capex in 2024 compared to 2023, so $650 million in free cash flow before dividends (and around $220 million after dividends) may be a reasonable expectation for 2024.
Valuing Antero Midstream based on a 10% free cash flow yield, would result in it being worth a market cap of $6.5 billion, or approximately $13.50 per share.
This free cash flow yield is around 3% higher than the yield on its unsecured bonds due 2029, so I believe that it is a reasonable risk premium for Antero Midstream. Production growth beyond 2024 seems most likely to be flat to low-single digits.
Conclusion
Antero Midstream is seeing improved cash flow due to reduced capex requirements and Antero Resources' production outperformance. This led to a $35 million boost to its 2023 free cash flow expectations and I believe that its free cash flow could improve by another $80 million in 2024. This assumes roughly flat production growth from Antero Resources in 2024.
Based on the free cash flow projections for Antero Midstream, I estimate its value at approximately $13.50 per share.
