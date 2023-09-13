Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Omega Healthcare Investors: Is The Dividend Sustainable?

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.12K Followers

Summary

  • Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has seen its price rise over the last month while many REIT share prices have fallen over the same period.
  • Part of this is due to the emerging signs of a recession, as historically healthcare has been a hedge during economic downturns.
  • Omega Healthcare Investors combines an investment grade rating and a high yield which is not very common.
  • Although they covered the dividend during last earnings, the payout ratio is above 90%, leaving no margin for error.
  • Omega Healthcare Investors had 4 tenants on cash-basis including their largest tenant LaVie Care Centers.

Inflation word on a mousetrap

malerapaso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is a popular stock amongst investors and for good reason. They offer a very high dividend yield over 8% considering the current macro environment. Bonds and CDs are offering investors

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.12K Followers
Not a certified financial advisor. Military veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

D
Dominic7
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (569)
Very good article.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:08 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.65K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed this article consider subscribing for more future content. Also let me know in the comments what you think of OHI and if you think the dividend is sustainable long term and what are some of your favorite REITs right now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.