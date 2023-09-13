Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BellRing Brands: Rating Downgrade As The Valuation Has Gotten Way Too High

Sep. 13, 2023 10:41 AM ETBellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
460 Followers

Summary

  • I recommend downgrading BRBR to a sell rating due to the significantly elevated valuation and overheated sentiment.
  • BRBR's valuation has surged to unprecedented levels, trading at 27x NTM PE, which is well above historical averages and carries downside risk.
  • Key concerns include the potential challenges in meeting optimistic sales growth projections for FY24 and the sustainability of growth driven by brands like Dymatize.

Closeup of young Asian athletic woman preparing protein shake at home. Diet and healthy food.

MTStock Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

My recommendation for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is a sell rating, as I believe the sentiment and expectations around the stock are running too hot. The valuation has risen to an even greater level than when

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
460 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.