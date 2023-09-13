Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ares Capital's NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 14 BDC Peers - Part 1 (Includes Recommendations As Of 9/8/2023)

Scott Kennedy profile picture
Scott Kennedy
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Part 1 of this article compares ARCC’s recent quarterly change in NAV, quarterly and trailing 12-month economic return, NII, and current valuation to 14 BDC peers.
  • Part 1 also performs a comparative analysis between each company’s investment portfolio as of 3/31/2023 and 6/30/2023. This includes an updated percentage of investments on non-accrual status.
  • I also provide a list of the other BDC stocks I currently believe are undervalued (a buy recommendation), overvalued (a sell recommendation), and appropriately valued (a hold recommendation).
  • Other metrics analyzed include each company’s cumulative realized gain (loss) per share, NII per share, price to annualized NII ratio, and percentage of income attributable to capitalized PIK income.
  • Currently, the 15 BDCs covered have a range of valuations (4 overvalued, 7 appropriately valued, 4 undervalued).  I believe ARCC is currently undervalued (very close to appropriately valued).
Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Ares Capital Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ARCC) recent results and compare a handful of the company’s metrics to 14 business development company (“BDC”) peers. This analysis will show past and current

Comments (2)

Jcb331 profile picture
Jcb331
Today, 10:59 AM
Premium
Comments (2.25K)
"As of 9/8/2023, I had an overvalued/SELL recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) MFIC; 2) CSWC; 3) PFLT; and 4) TPVG."

CSWC sell?????
Mo_Hawk profile picture
Mo_Hawk
Today, 11:00 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (260)
@Jcb331 never! Iam up 10% with it, today 1,35% 🤘as long as they perform I will hold
