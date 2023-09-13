Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

V.F. Corporation: Wait To See If New CEO Can Revive Vans Before Buying

Sep. 13, 2023 10:52 AM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.27K Followers

Summary

  • V.F. Corporation has a new CEO, Bracken Darrell, who has experience turning around companies in the tech industry.
  • The company's largest brand, Vans, has been struggling with declining sales.
  • VF Corp. faces challenges with channel inventory and fashion risk, and its stock carries a high valuation compared to peers.

Black Vans sneakers isolated on black

dnaveh

While V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) could be a nice turnaround play, the company has its work cut out for it and the stock still carries a peer-leading valuation.

Company Profile

VFC is an apparel and footwear company that owns and

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.27K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.