While V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) could be a nice turnaround play, the company has its work cut out for it and the stock still carries a peer-leading valuation.

Company Profile

VFC is an apparel and footwear company that owns and operates a portfolio of brands in the active, outdoor, and work spaces. The company sells both through the DTC (direct to consumer) channel, through its own stores, outlets, and e-commerce sites, as well as through the wholesale channel. Internationally, the company sell direct, as well as through licensees, agents and distributors.

Vans is the company's largest brand, at about 32% of sales in FY23 ended March. It is primarily known for its youth culture, action sports inspired line of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The North Face represents about 31% of VHC's sales, and is known for its high performance outdoor and winter apparel and footwear.

Timberland is its third largest brand at about 15% of sales, and is known for its hiking boots and other outdoor footwear and apparel. Dickies is its fourth largest brand at 6% of sales. The brand is known for its work-inspired footwear and apparel. The company owns several other footwear and apparel brands, as well as backpack and luggage brands Eastpak, JanSport, and Kipling.

Opportunities and Risks

With VFC shares down over -50% in the past year, the stock has not performed well. As a result, the company named a new CEO that started July 17th, replacing an interim CEO who had been there since December 2022.

New CEO Bracken Darrell comes from the tech industry, where he was previously CEO of Logitech (LOGI), a maker of keyboards, mice, and other computer accessories. Darrell taking over as CEO is both an opportunity and risk for investors.

The exec is largely credited with helping turn LOGI around when he took over the top spot at the company in 2013. A 10-year chart of LOGI shows that the stock performed very strong during his tenure. During his time at LOGI, Darrell's strategy was to introduce new products and designs to help gain market share, while also expanding into new categories. Later he would make a lot of bolt-on acquisitions in the areas of gaming, e-sports, and streaming. Prior to LOGI, he also worked at Procter & Gamble (PG), Whirlpool (WHR), and General Electric (GE).

LOGI Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Now Darrell has had success turning a publicly traded company around, which is good and he has an opportunity to do that here with VFC. However, tech executives moving into other consumer-facing industries have sometimes been met with some pretty disastrous results.

One of the biggest disasters was when JC Penney tapped Apple (AAPL) exec Ron Johnson, the architect of the Apple Store, to be its CEO. He lasted on the job 17 months. Mattel (MAT), meanwhile, tapped Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) ad exec Margaret Georgiadis to head the company back in 2017. The toymaker continued to struggle, and she was out the door a year later.

Darrell will come in with no apparel or footwear experience, so we'll see if he is the right person to turn the company around. However, he has been credited in helping turn the Old Spice brand around at PG. That does show the ability to turnaround a struggling brand, which he will have to do with Vans.

VFC's largest brand has been its most problematic. Sales were down -12%, or -8% in constant currencies, in FY23, then fell a whopping -22% (also -22% ex-FX), in fiscal Q1 when it reported its results last month. Sales were down -14% (-12% ex-FX) in FQ4.

Discussing Vans on its FQ1 earnings call, CFO Matthew Puckett said:

"Vans, which was down 22% in the quarter and was disproportionately impacted by the brand's wholesale business in the Americas, which was down -40% as anticipated. This includes intentional actions we've taken to rightsize inventories in advance of the important back-to-school season. We were encouraged by the results in China and in the digital business, which have both meaningfully improved relative to the prior quarter's trend versus last year. While the brand's overall performance was largely anticipated, it's not where we should be, and we remain intently focused on the actions to turn around the brand. … And in the meantime, our Vans Family membership keeps growing, now approaching 29 million members, adding 1 million members in Q1 and more than doubling in 2 years. We continue to improve the Vans go-to-market activities. Our initiative to sharpen our focus around fewer key products and stories are well underway and are benefiting the quality and productivity of our store assortment, with our in-store SKU reduction actions expected to be fully completed in August. We'll also be launching our redesigned Vans.com platform in time for the holiday season. Vans is a great brand, and we're confident in its enduring strength and importantly, the energy and intensity that this leadership team is bringing to the effort every day."

Timberland and Dickies have also been struggling to various degrees. Timberland sales fell -2% (+4% in constant currencies) in FY23 and were down -6% in FQ1 following a -9% (-6% ex-FX) decline in FQ4 . Dickies revenue dropped -13% (-11% ex-FX) in FY22 and plunged -20% (-19% in constant currencies) in Q1.

The North Face has been one bright spot. The brand saw FQ1 sales rise 12% despite a tough comp where it saw brand revenue rise 37% a year ago. The North Face revenue for FY23 was up 11%, or 17% in constant currencies. It was the 10th straight quarter the brand as posted double-digit constant currency revenue growth.

VFC updated its full-year guidance after its FQ1 results. The company now expects revenue to be down modestly to flat for the year. It maintained its adjusted EPS outlook of between $2.05-2.25. The company is projecting to generate around $900 million in free cash flow.

When looking at risks, channel inventory remains one that is impacting the company. The company said it feels good about its inventory levels, but has noted sell-in is challenged across segments, indicating there is still too much inventory in the channel. This can take a while to work through and retailers often become more cautious with orders as a result. The company is obviously trying to rightsize channel inventory to help fix this issue.

The company also faces fashion risk. While The North Face and Timberland tend to be more performance based, Vans can certainly be more about fashion, especially with its younger demographic. This can add to the challenge of trying to turn the brand around.

Valuation

VFC currently trades around 9.8x the FY 2024 (ending January) consensus EBITDA of $1.42 billion and 9.1x the FY25 consensus of $1.54 billion. Historically, the stock has often settled into a 12-15x trailing EV/EBITDA multiple.

It trades at a forward PE of 8.7x the FY24 consensus of $2.03. and 7.5x the FY2025 consensus of $2.36.

VFC is projected to grow revenue between 5.5-6.5% over the next several years.

VFC has $6.7 billion in debt and about $806.5 million in cash.

Outside of Nike (NKE) and Deckers (DECK), VFC trades at one of the higher valuation among peers.

VFC Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

At this point, I believe an investment in VFC is largely a bet on its new CEO and his ability to turnaround the Vans brands. While he has turnaround experience, it is in much different industries. There is no guarantee that will translate to the Vans brand and its youth demographics.

Some investors may be attracted to the company's 6.8% yield. Notably, the company cut its quarterly dividend last year from 51 cents to 30 cents. The dividend is currently eating about half its projected free cash flow this year. While investors like the dividend, the cash would probably be put to better use de-leveraging. I'd prefer to see leverage closer to 2x, about half of where it is today. VHC could also consider selling some of its smaller brands, and it likely regrets its $2.1 billion purchase of the Supreme brand in December 2020, which currently looks like an overpayment.

At this point, I'd like to see Darrell's plan in action before jumping into the stock. While the stock's valuation is below historical levels, it isn't low compared to most peers, it has high leverage, and its main brand has been seeing a decline in popularity. As such, I'm neutral on the stock at this time until I see some progress turning Vans around.