Avoid Alibaba, One Of The Weakest Momentum Picks In Big Tech
Summary
- Alibaba's price has remained flat to lower for most of 2023, one of the worst investment performances from any Big Tech stock.
- The company's 2023 restructuring and decentralization of business units could hinder its growth and income levels.
- A weaker economy in China during the second half of the year is worrisome, while global stock markets could get hit in the seasonally weak September-October period.
- Rotten trading momentum patterns and a share price turning over since July argue investors should continue avoiding the stock.
I wrote a Sell suggestion on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) way back in early 2017 at $96 per share based on President Trump's anti-China rhetoric, and then penned an Avoid/Neutral article in August 2021 linked here around $200 for price. I even mentioned the strong possibility of sub-$100 pricing two years ago, which generated lots of laughter in the comment section by enamored bulls (directed at yours truly).
Well, the quote has been stuck under $100 most of calendar 2023, with recent pricing at $88 per share. So, selling or avoiding the stock over the last six years has turned out to be a reasonable long-term position to take.
What about now? Alibaba is selling at its lowest forward valuation ever, China's crackdown on billionaires like the company's founder Jack Ma seems to have fallen out of the headlines, and hot-money investors have definitely left for greener pastures. Yet, a buyers strike appears to remain in force.
In March, Jack Ma returned to China after years of absence (exile?) and the company days later announced a major restructuring. With a plan to move unit organizational assignments, division spin-offs proposed, and other measures, analysts are suggesting Ma agreed to decentralize company wealth and power in the Chinese economy, all an effort to regain favor with Communist President Xi Jinping.
Unfortunately, the reorganization of assets could cut company growth down to size and move income levels in reverse. That's the price to pay owning a stock that is not allowed to pay cash dividends to American investors, while engaging in limited share buybacks of less than 5% of outstanding shares over a number of years. To make any money owning BABA, you have to count on somebody else showing up to pay a much higher share price. The odds of a big dividend, or an outside takeover of the business (still a monster $226 billion market cap for China's market), or a material share buyback program to prop up the stock quote are minimal to zero.
Of course, if Alibaba were a U.S.-based company, running its similar business model to Amazon (AMZN), but reporting nicer operating profitability than its American counterpart, the price and valuation story would be completely different than today. But, that's not the world we live in.
Weak Technical Momentum
For me, the biggest overhang for the stock (really since its IPO) has been its chronic underperformer status vs. U.S. Big Tech peers. Despite my worries about a substantial downer in Big Tech names over the next 6-12 months from a recession mixed with valuations that don't make sense against risk-free cash yields of 5%+, I would much rather buy the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ) than Alibaba in long-term accounts.
It's entirely possible QQQ will again run circles around BABA over the next 3-5 years, just as it has since the September 2014 IPO of its shares. Below I have charted Alibaba total returns vs. American peers engaged in similar businesses to the Chinese company. My list includes Amazon, Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet-Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), PayPal Holdings (PYPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM), Netflix (NFLX), and the diversified QQQ ETF.
Of particular note, the last six months have been a horrible time to own BABA when looking at the "opportunity cost" of missing out on superb U.S. Big Tech gains. Only PayPal has performed worse.
Then when we review the daily trading chart and related momentum indicators of underlying strength/weakness, a bearish readout remains. BABA ranks as one of the ugliest (lowest) relative strength ideas in the Big Tech space in my formula-driven quant research, using a variety of calculations like the Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume.
Weak trading volume over the last four weeks, and price dipping below both its critical 50-day and 200-day moving averages, also argue more downside is likely in the seasonally weak September-October period to own stocks on Wall Street.
Does this horrible momentum setup mean the share price is doomed to drop in rapid fashion? No, but oversized gains are a low-probability event, especially if global stock markets decline generally as we move closer to recession.
Final Thoughts
Rumblings of a major drop in Chinese business activity in the second half of 2023 will not help Alibaba results either. With most of its sales originating in this tight capital-control nation, BABA is incredibly exposed if a rotten economic backdrop is next.
What could change my mind and turn me bullish? I would say China's elimination of capital flow restrictions outside of the country would be reason #1 to become optimistic on the BABA value and growth story. But, don't hold your breath. We have all been patiently waiting for a decade or two for the opening up of China's economy to foreign investors. I don't see any clues from the country's leadership regime (which borderlines on a dictatorship run by President Xi) we are closer to a more positive investment background.
Also, if China decides to become friendlier with U.S. interests, while cooling down its rhetoric to reunify with Taiwan by military means, investors might warm up to Chinese business holdings again. I also rate this scenario as unlikely to having almost zero chance of developing in 2023 or 2024.
I personally have never owned Alibaba, and still have no desire to do so. The highest long-term rating I can put on the stock is a Hold/Neutral rating. Until important structural changes are made to how China's economy functions, specifically bringing the nation into the modern world of free-market capital movements, I suggest investors avoid putting new money into the stock.
There are plenty of equity alternatives for your investment dollar, with sound valuations, paying cash dividends, operating in jurisdictions where earnings can be used more aggressively (and directly) to enhance the stock price and business setup. Why not focus on them?
Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This writing is for educational and informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates herein are forward-looking statements based upon certain assumptions that should not be construed as indicative of actual events that will occur. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (4)