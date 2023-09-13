maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I wrote a Sell suggestion on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) way back in early 2017 at $96 per share based on President Trump's anti-China rhetoric, and then penned an Avoid/Neutral article in August 2021 linked here around $200 for price. I even mentioned the strong possibility of sub-$100 pricing two years ago, which generated lots of laughter in the comment section by enamored bulls (directed at yours truly).

Well, the quote has been stuck under $100 most of calendar 2023, with recent pricing at $88 per share. So, selling or avoiding the stock over the last six years has turned out to be a reasonable long-term position to take.

YCharts - Alibaba, Weekly Price Change, Since September 2014 IPO

What about now? Alibaba is selling at its lowest forward valuation ever, China's crackdown on billionaires like the company's founder Jack Ma seems to have fallen out of the headlines, and hot-money investors have definitely left for greener pastures. Yet, a buyers strike appears to remain in force.

YCharts - Alibaba, Enterprise Valuations, Since 2014

In March, Jack Ma returned to China after years of absence (exile?) and the company days later announced a major restructuring. With a plan to move unit organizational assignments, division spin-offs proposed, and other measures, analysts are suggesting Ma agreed to decentralize company wealth and power in the Chinese economy, all an effort to regain favor with Communist President Xi Jinping.

Unfortunately, the reorganization of assets could cut company growth down to size and move income levels in reverse. That's the price to pay owning a stock that is not allowed to pay cash dividends to American investors, while engaging in limited share buybacks of less than 5% of outstanding shares over a number of years. To make any money owning BABA, you have to count on somebody else showing up to pay a much higher share price. The odds of a big dividend, or an outside takeover of the business (still a monster $226 billion market cap for China's market), or a material share buyback program to prop up the stock quote are minimal to zero.

Of course, if Alibaba were a U.S.-based company, running its similar business model to Amazon (AMZN), but reporting nicer operating profitability than its American counterpart, the price and valuation story would be completely different than today. But, that's not the world we live in.

Weak Technical Momentum

For me, the biggest overhang for the stock (really since its IPO) has been its chronic underperformer status vs. U.S. Big Tech peers. Despite my worries about a substantial downer in Big Tech names over the next 6-12 months from a recession mixed with valuations that don't make sense against risk-free cash yields of 5%+, I would much rather buy the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ) than Alibaba in long-term accounts.

It's entirely possible QQQ will again run circles around BABA over the next 3-5 years, just as it has since the September 2014 IPO of its shares. Below I have charted Alibaba total returns vs. American peers engaged in similar businesses to the Chinese company. My list includes Amazon, Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet-Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), PayPal Holdings (PYPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM), Netflix (NFLX), and the diversified QQQ ETF.

YCharts - Alibaba vs. U.S. Big Tech Peers, Total Returns, Since September 2014

Of particular note, the last six months have been a horrible time to own BABA when looking at the "opportunity cost" of missing out on superb U.S. Big Tech gains. Only PayPal has performed worse.

YCharts - Alibaba vs. U.S. Big Tech Peers, Total Returns, 6 Months

Then when we review the daily trading chart and related momentum indicators of underlying strength/weakness, a bearish readout remains. BABA ranks as one of the ugliest (lowest) relative strength ideas in the Big Tech space in my formula-driven quant research, using a variety of calculations like the Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume.

StockCharts.com - Alibaba, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Weak trading volume over the last four weeks, and price dipping below both its critical 50-day and 200-day moving averages, also argue more downside is likely in the seasonally weak September-October period to own stocks on Wall Street.

Does this horrible momentum setup mean the share price is doomed to drop in rapid fashion? No, but oversized gains are a low-probability event, especially if global stock markets decline generally as we move closer to recession.

Final Thoughts

Rumblings of a major drop in Chinese business activity in the second half of 2023 will not help Alibaba results either. With most of its sales originating in this tight capital-control nation, BABA is incredibly exposed if a rotten economic backdrop is next.

What could change my mind and turn me bullish? I would say China's elimination of capital flow restrictions outside of the country would be reason #1 to become optimistic on the BABA value and growth story. But, don't hold your breath. We have all been patiently waiting for a decade or two for the opening up of China's economy to foreign investors. I don't see any clues from the country's leadership regime (which borderlines on a dictatorship run by President Xi) we are closer to a more positive investment background.

Also, if China decides to become friendlier with U.S. interests, while cooling down its rhetoric to reunify with Taiwan by military means, investors might warm up to Chinese business holdings again. I also rate this scenario as unlikely to having almost zero chance of developing in 2023 or 2024.

I personally have never owned Alibaba, and still have no desire to do so. The highest long-term rating I can put on the stock is a Hold/Neutral rating. Until important structural changes are made to how China's economy functions, specifically bringing the nation into the modern world of free-market capital movements, I suggest investors avoid putting new money into the stock.

There are plenty of equity alternatives for your investment dollar, with sound valuations, paying cash dividends, operating in jurisdictions where earnings can be used more aggressively (and directly) to enhance the stock price and business setup. Why not focus on them?

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.