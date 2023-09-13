Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Sold Union Pacific

Sep. 13, 2023 11:11 AM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)6 Comments
Michael Hooper
Summary

  • I am a big believer in railroads, but I recently sold all of my Union Pacific stock due to concerns about the company's debt and declining volumes.
  • Union Pacific's traffic is expected to be lower in 2023, and the company's use of debt for stock buybacks is becoming problematic as interest rates rise.
  • The new CEO of Union Pacific is expected to create greater efficiencies, but the company is already operating at a lean level and further cuts may lead to safety issues and regulatory scrutiny.

A cargo locomotive engine train is in the valley and sun is going to rise in the morning for local transportation.

DjMiko/iStock via Getty Images

Anyone familiar with my investment style knows that I am a big believer in railroads. I was almost married to them, but recently sold all of my railroad stock. My largest holding was Union Pacific (

Michael Hooper is a freelance writer and value investor, whose first stock was Motorola in 1993. Over 30 years, his portfolio has evolved into a collection of consumer defensive stocks, railroads, Berkshire Hathaway and S&P 500. In 1997, he asked Warren Buffett about his view of tobacco stocks at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting and got a prolific response from Buffett and Charlie Munger. Michael worked 20 years as a reporter and editor for newspapers in Kansas and Nebraska. Michael is a published author: The Wonderment Years: Odyssey of a Bohemian and A Painter in Paris, both on Amazon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own stock in Berkshire Hathaway.

Comments (6)

S
Sam Sipkins
Today, 11:52 AM
Premium
Comments (243)
I bought 100 shares of UNP many years ago and forgot I owned it. My cost basis is now $48.36. I think I will just forget about it again.
Murad Shawar profile picture
Murad Shawar
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (2.58K)
@Sam Sipkins do you reinvest the dividend in other companies ?
Michael Hooper profile picture
Michael Hooper
Today, 12:02 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (863)
@Murad Shawar For many years, that is what I did with my dividends from the railroads. I acquired a substantial position in Visa (V) through dividend income. I never automatically reinvest dividends in the stock from which they come. I decide what's on sale.
Murad Shawar profile picture
Murad Shawar
Today, 12:12 PM
Comments (2.58K)
@Michael Hooper that’s what I do as well .
W
Wileycoy
Today, 11:50 AM
Comments (497)
Good honest article about a good railroad having tough times. What will happen to our railroads in the future? Or, is there a future for them?
Michael Hooper profile picture
Michael Hooper
Today, 11:56 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (863)
@Wileycoy Thank you. I don't think Class I railroads will ever go away due to their efficient ways of transporting heavy freight, but I do see a continuous decline in coal. BNSF Railway's coal numbers are down 4.6% YTD and UNP's coal numbers are down 3% YTD.
