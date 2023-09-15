Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jackson Financial: Still A Potential Outperformer, As Volatility Assumptions Moderate

Sep. 15, 2023 2:00 PM ETJackson Financial Inc. (JXN)2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.06K Followers

Summary

  • Jackson Financial reported an impressive FQ2'23 adj operating earnings of $283M (+4.4% QoQ/ +25.7% YoY), contributing to the healthier balance sheet with nearly $1.5B of liquidity (inline QoQ/ +87.5% YoY).
  • The annuity company remains well positioned to achieve its 2023 capital return target of $500M at the midpoint, with $107M of dividends and $117M of shares repurchased in H1'23.
  • The robust demand for Registered Index-Linked Annuity [RILA] products has also well balanced the stagnant sales for variable annuity and fixed annuity products.
  • A Fed pivot by early 2024 may also allow JXN's medium/long-term hedging to play out more predictably while reducing the annuity company's volatility assumptions and risk margin.
  • As a result of the highly competent management team, its prospects are likely to lift once the market demand for treasury yields and money funds moderates.
Woman putting coin in the jar with plant

baona

We previously covered Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) in June 2023, discussing the stock's oversold status then, attributed to the March 2023 banking crisis. Its FQ1'23 earnings miss had also been misconstrued, since its hedging instruments were not structured to match GAAP accounting

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.06K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:30 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.26K)
Maybe semantics, but "potential" is less than "probable", and even probability is not certainty.
I bought more TFC an hour ago. I am now invested in the banking sector through JPM, C, PNC and TFC, in order of size. I opted to make long term bets in the banking sector in Best of Breed (JPM), a credible turnaround story (C), and two Super Regional Banks (PNC and TFC) instead of JXN.
V
VALUESEEKR
Today, 2:26 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2)
43% of one of my portfolios. Glad I doubled down 3 months ago
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.