It's The Best Time In 3 Years To Buy Canadian Banks

Certain value stocks, including real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), utilities, and particular financials, have suffered in recent months.

This highlights that it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Ycharts

Some of the world's most legendary and dependable high-yield stocks are down 34% from record highs! For these companies, the bear market of 2022 never ended.

Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy." - Warren Buffett. "Templeton concedes that when people say things are different, 20 percent of the time they are right." - Howard Marks.

Is the current bear market in Canadian Banks a sign of something wrong with this legendary high-yield institution?

Ycharts

Is A Canadian housing crisis about to bankrupt Canada's banks?

Or is it simply a fantastic opportunity to buy world-beater quality and safety in a high-yield package offering yields as high as 6.6%?

Several people have asked me to review Canadian banks to highlight the best opportunities and possibly warn about storm clouds potentially coming over the horizon.

How Fair The Canadian Banks?

Each year, Global Finance Magazine uses rating agency ratings to rank the world's safest banks. And every year, Canada's big five are in the top 50, a list dominated by government-owned banks with AAA ratings because those governments can print infinite money.

In other words, even among "risk-free" banks, Canada's big five stand out.

Global Finance Magazine Global Finance Magazine

Excluding ten banks owned by European governments that will never fail, barring the apocalypse:

The Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is the safest bank on earth

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is the 10th safest

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 16th

Bank of Montreal (BMO) 17th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 19th.

So, among banks investors can own, Canada's legendary banks remain the platinum standard. And among North American banks? There is no contest.

Global Finance Magazine

Among North America's safest ten banks, Canada takes the top six, with the National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF), the largest regional bank in Canada, rounding out the big 6.

Canada's banking regulation is so good that it hasn't had a banking crisis since the 1840s.

How many bank failures has Canada had since the 1840s? Zero, including during the Great Depression when 9,000 banks failed in the U.S.

Canada did have one bank fail due to fraud in the last 180 years.

This banking safety isn't just due to regulators imposing higher capital requirements and creating a regulated oligopoly business model.

the big 5 control 90% of Canadian market share

no foreign bank is allowed to buy them

they are not allowed to merge

they are essentially a national banking utility consortium.

Canada's banks are permitted higher profitability in exchange for a symbiotic relationship with regulators that ensures what today is known to be common sense banking practices.

like making conservative mortgages that banks have to own on their books

instead of selling all of it onto some sucker like US banks did before the GFC.

Legendary Risk Management Across Their Entire Business

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

ENB scores 96th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

Occupational health & safety

customer relationship management

business ethics

climate strategy adaptation

sustainable agricultural practices

corporate governance

brand management

Interest rate risk management.

How do Canadian Banks rank on complete long-term risk management?

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Toronto-Dominion 96 Exceptional Very Low Risk Bank of Montreal 94 Exceptional Very Low Risk Scotiabank 92 Exceptional Very Low Risk Royal Bank of Canada 91 Exceptional Very Low Risk Canadian Imperial 87 Very Good (Bordering on exceptional) Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal.)

On over 1,000 metrics, the most comprehensive risk management model I've ever seen, the basis for every S&P credit rating of the last 20 years, the Canadian banks are a paragon of sound and prudent long-term risk management.

Safe Dividends: The Ultimate Canadian Tradition

Canada's big six have never cut their dividends, ever.

And during the Great Recession, regulators froze all bank dividends, but none were cut.

To showcase the legendary dependability of Canadian Banks, consider their uninterrupted dividend streaks.

How often have they stopped paying quarterly dividends to investors? Ben Graham considered 20+ years of uninterrupted dividends an important sign of quality.

Bank of Montreal 194-year streak (since 1829)

Scotiabank 190-year

Toronto-Dominion 166 years

Canadian Imperial 155 years (has never cut its dividend)

Royal Bank 153 years.

Almost two centuries without missing a dividend and never cutting it? The day Canada's banks cut their dividends is the day the world has ended; the living envy the dead, and money no longer matters;)

The Best Canadian Banks To Buy Today: The Answer May Surprise You

Everyone has different goals, but the #1 priority for Canadian bank investors is safe yield.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

For near-perfect safety, a 5.6% yield for the big five is very attractive.

BNS at 6.7% offers the best yield, though Canadian Imperial is slightly undervalued at a 30% discount.

Overall, you can't go wrong with any of these. Here is the updated long-term return potential (I didn't have time to wait 15 minutes for the update to go through).

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.5% 9.70% 13.2% 9.2% Nasdaq 0.8% 11.2% 12.0% 8.4% REITs 4.6% 7.0% 11.6% 8.1% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 1.9% 9.7% 11.6% 8.1% Toronto-Dominion 4.8% 6.40% 11.2% 7.8% Dividend Champions 2.6% 8.1% 10.7% 7.5% Bank of Montreal 5.2% 5.3% 10.5% 7.4% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 6.6% 3.6% 10.2% 7.1% Scotiabank 6.7% 3.2% 9.9% 6.9% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% Royal Bank of Canada 4.5% 5.0% 9.5% 6.7% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet, Morningstar.)

Scotia Bank offers the best yield but long-term S&P-like like-return potential.

Toronto-Dominion offers the best long-term return potential, though not as good as other dividend growth opportunities like SCHD.

2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

if and only if all companies grow as analysts expect

and if and only if return to historical market-determined fair value

This is how much you'll make by the end of 2025.

Bank of Nova Scotia

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Bank of Montreal

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Toronto-Dominion

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Royal Bank of Canada

FAST Graphs, FactSet

S&P 500

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Bottom Line: It's The Best Time In 3 Years To Buy Some Canadian Banks

Ycharts

BNS's yield is at its highest in over three years. It wasn't that much higher in the Pandemic.

I can guarantee you the economy isn't about to get locked down and fall almost 10% in a single quarter.

There is nothing in the data or analyst reports that might justify BNS trading at a yield of almost 7%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Earnings: Results Starting To Improve Narrow-moat-rated Bank of Nova Scotia reported improving fiscal third-quarter results. Expenses were roughly flat sequentially, better than the previous trend of increases, and revenue grew sequentially, driven by fees and net interest income. Not all Canadian banks have increased their NII in the current quarter, so we view this as a positive sign. With results coming in as we expected, we will maintain our fair value estimate. We await an updated strategy refresh for the bank, which will likely result in additional repositioning charges and new operational targets, so the next chapter for Scotiabank is still in its early stages." - Morningstar.

Is there anything going on with the bank to justify this yield? The strategy review ending soon will eliminate uncertainty and likely cause BNS to fly higher.

Here's what the data is saying to me.

Management, analysts, rating agencies, and the bond market all agree, the Canadian banks are doing fine and this is a wonderful buying opportunity.

I can say with 80% confidence, the Templeton/Marks certainty limit on Wall Street, that anyone buying these banks today will be very happy in 5+ years.

In one year? It's a crap shoot.

In 5+ years? It's fundamentals-driven destiny.

And for the most dependable dividend payers on earth, with very safe yields of 4.5% to 6.7%, and solid long-term growth prospects, I am bullish on Canadian banks right now.