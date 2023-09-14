Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
It's The Best Time In 3 Years To Buy Canadian Banks

Sep. 14, 2023 7:15 AM ETBMO, BMO:CA, BNS, BNS:CA, CM, CM:CA, RY, RY:CA, TD, TD:CA2 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Certain value stocks, including REITs, utilities, and particular financials, have suffered in recent months.
  • Canadian banks are ranked among the safest banks in the world and have not cut their dividends in nearly 200 years. These are the most dependable dividend stocks on earth.
  • The current bear market in Canadian banks presents a buying opportunity with attractive yields and solid long-term growth prospects.
  • Canadian bank yields are 4.5% to 6.7%, the highest in over 3 years. One of them has a yield approaching Pandemic highs, completely not justified by solid fundamentals.
  • Three Canadian banks offer 20% annual return potential through 2025, 3X better than the S&P 500. The others offer 15% to 17% annual return potential, with AA-quality, including the single safest bank on earth not owned by a government.
Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

Certain value stocks, including real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), utilities, and particular financials, have suffered in recent months.

This highlights that it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Some of the world's

Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei
106.75K Followers

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (840)
Thanks for the review! I know of folks who work at some of the Canadian banks and I have always known they were much safer and conservative - they act like real banks and not investment cowboys - I mean they came out of 2008-09 unscathed.

The one positive thing too is that no matter where you go across Canada because of work travel, relocation, school, etc. - you get access to the same bank branches and ATM kiosks.

Note that recently RBC was cutting 1,800 jobs to reduce costs.

-
>>> RBC plans thousands of job cuts after profit beat; TD misses on higher expenses

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) (RY.TO) warned of a softer economy ahead and plans to cut about 1,800 job to reduce costs after Canada's largest bank beat analysts' estimates for the third quarter on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay forecast slowing growth and lower inflation due to the lagging impact of monetary policy, combined with a slowdown in China and elevated climate and geopolitical risks.

"We are seeing evidence of slowing labor markets as evidenced by slowing wage growth, lower job postings and an increase in Canadian unemployment. Consequently, our base case forecasts a softer economic outlook," he told analysts.

www.reuters.com/...
P
Pippy54
Today, 7:59 AM
Premium
Comments (414)
Unbelievable how Canadian banks have not had the many crisis that USA banks have had in my lifetime. The FED might want to humble itself and learn a lesson or too.
