I Believe Enbridge Has Turned Into The Best Diversified 8%-Yielder Money Can Buy

Sep. 13, 2023 11:30 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CAD16 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enbridge offers a compelling investment opportunity with a 7.8% yield, driven by its strategic acquisition of Dominion Energy's natural gas assets.
  • The acquisition enhances ENB's diversification, providing a stable cash flow through long-term contracts and a strong focus on regulated utility operations, supporting its goal of consistent dividend growth.
  • ENB presents a unique blend of midstream operations and low-risk utility income, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors and those seeking diversification.
8-Prozent-Zeichen isoliert auf weißem Hintergrund. 8 Prozent Rabatt 3d. 8 Prozent unterschreiben. 3D-Rendering.

Vivek Vishwakarma/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB). On August 4, I wrote an article titled Enbridge's 7% Yield: It Doesn't Get Much Better Than This.

Now, the company yields 7.8%, as it has fallen more than 5% since early August. This was

Comments (16)

Vandooman profile picture
Vandooman
Today, 12:43 PM
Comments (9.35K)
Good analysis. Bought some last week.
p
pdrozin
Today, 12:37 PM
Premium
Comments (2.12K)
Well done as usual. Articles are some of the best on the site. Keep up the good work and thanks for making my job easier! I own ENB for many years now, love the income, but do get concerned with the exchange rate risk as an even stronger US$ will result in smaller payouts to us.
S
Sam_12
Today, 12:30 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.68K)
I own ENB, and I love the dividend. Dividend growth has decreased in the past couple of years. I appreciate the OP's article because it addresses ENB's acquisition. In the face of recent share price weakness, I had to re-evaluate my position. This article assists me in doing so. I'm a holder in my IRA.
c
criccelli
Today, 12:26 PM
Premium
Comments (5)
And, is there the risk of cutting the dividend to pay the hude debt?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:26 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.7K)
@criccelli No, that is very unlikely
J-Flo profile picture
J-Flo
Today, 12:03 PM
Premium
Comments (1.29K)
Bought more on Monday. Thanks for the article.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:05 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.7K)
@J-Flo The pleasure is all mine!
b
bob2014
Today, 11:51 AM
Comments (114)
How about the Line 5 pipeline problem in Wisconsin & Michigan that the Governor of Michigan and the Indian tribes want shut down. any thoughts?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:59 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.7K)
@bob2014 They cannot shut it down. Line 5 is too important.
c
chenbagel
Today, 11:49 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14)
But not good enough for the author to own any shares.. nice
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:57 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.7K)
@chenbagel Did you read the article? I mentioned multiple times that I do not own ENB because I am not yet focusing on income (age-related).
t
tennis111
Today, 12:06 PM
Premium
Comments (376)
@Leo Nelissen I get so tired of people complaining that an author doesn't own stock in a company that they write about. Can't someone have excellent insight into a company without owning it? And do authors need to have an unlimited amount of money to own every stock that they write about? I don't think so. Just ignore comments like his.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:12 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.7K)
@tennis111 I get it when people have comments like this one when I'm über bullish on a stock. However, in this case, I explained multiple times why I don't own it and how I would deal with the company if I were looking for income.

Anyway, I appreciate your comment, thanks! I try to ignore it.
h
hdh12
Today, 11:41 AM
Premium
Comments (932)
How does Canadian tax treatment effect the yield for US citizens?
SenBiden profile picture
SenBiden
Today, 11:45 AM
Investing Group
Comments (556)
@hdh12 I had taxes withheld from my taxable brokerage account so I sold it and transferred to my tax-deferred IRA where no taxes are withheld.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 12:06 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.5K)
@hdh12 For US citizens: 15% Canadian withholding tax if held in a taxable acct, BUT, you can use that as a credit against taxes owed by filing Form 1116. No withholding if held in IRA.
