The increasing concern about reducing the dependency on fossil fuels and minimizing carbon footprint dictates the demand for renewable energy and its sources. Today I would like to analyze Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), the company that optimizes solar energy projects. It was above $45 per share at one point and as low as $6 stabilizing in the mid-20s recently with promising quarter results.

Despite the "Strong Buy" Quant rating and rosy pictures analysts are painting, I doubt the current market price and think that it is overvalued. Comparing its past performance, moving with peer analysis and solar power market developments, I will end up with the statements projection and give my price target.

Company Overview

ARRY is based in the US and it is one of the largest manufacturers of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects in the World. Basically, it is a "tracker" that moves solar panels through the day to optimize orientation to the sun, thus generating more energy, up to 25% (according to the company's info). ARRY product has a patent design, that allows one motor to drive multiple rows of solar panels. This results in greater efficiency and reliability with lower installation costs. The patent on linked-row doesn't expire until February 5, 2030.

US solar power equipment company went public in 2020 at $22, which was above its target range. Since then, shareholders had ups and downs with the current price of $25.15 and a 1-year Total Return of 22.5%.

In 2022, they acquired STI, adding dual-row tracking to their portfolio. STI is based in Spain and validates the company's goal for expansion outside the US market.

Peer analysis and sector performance

According to several researchers, the global solar power market size is poised to grow at a compounding annual growth rate (CAGR) from as low as 6.9% to more than 7.2% from now till 2030.

Growing fossil fuel prices and governmental favorable policies together with technology costs and output efficiency should be long-term drivers for market expansion. The global solar tracker market size is projected to grow with a higher CAGR of 13.9% by 2030.

Product manufactured by ARRY is highly specialized, requiring unique expertise and patents. Main tracker competitors (according to the company's info) are: Nextracker Inc.(NXT), PV Hardware, GameChange Solar, and Arctech Solar (688408.SS) . Array Technologies also competes with the producers of fixed tilt mounting systems, including UNIRAC Inc., and RBI Solar Inc. Few of them are traded in the stock exchange, making it difficult to compare the companies.

NXT SPWR Average Sector Median ARRY Total Return (1 year) 43.37% -73.58% -15.1% -10.29% 22.50% P/E (FWD) 30 24.15 27.07 19.97 45.56 EV/Sales (FWD) 2.77 0.81 1.79 1.7 2.64 EV/EBITDA (FWD) 20.76 23.67 22.2 11.08 15.38 Revenue 3 years (CAGR) 17.54% 16.23% 17.18% 22.71% Click to enlarge

As can be seen in the table with a small number of companies average figures are saying nothing to us. This brings me to stick with the alternative valuation methodology. Before that, I have to mention that Arctech Solar provides revolutionary technology in the industry with a new generation of artificial intelligence solar tracking systems. This enables one to adapt to diverse conditions, including weather and terrain peculiarities. With a Total Return (1 year) of around 43%, it is trading at P/E 20.3 and might be a fierce competitor to ARRY.

Latest Quarterly Results

The company provided further revenue growth, but what is more important -gross margin increase. Mostly, the increase was driven by STI Operations, offsetting a slight decline in Array Legacy Operations.

H1 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Cost of sales 71.60% 86.12% 90.29% 76.76% 76.73% Gross margin 28.40% 13.88% 9.71% 23.24% 23.27% Operating expenses General and administrative 8.86% 9.21% 9.49% 6.38% 6.36% Depreciation and amortization 3.06% 6.05% 2.80% 2.92% 3.94% Click to enlarge