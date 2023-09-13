Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oracle Q1 Earnings: While Far From Great Performance, Headlines Are Deceiving

Sep. 13, 2023
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • Oracle Corporation's Q1 earnings report and Q2 guidance were mixed, leading to a 10% drop in share price, which seems justified.
  • Despite slower market share growth, Oracle remains well-positioned in the cloud industry and AI market. This boosts my long-term expectations.
  • The company's cloud operations showed respectable growth, but fell slightly below expectations, while margins and free cash flow improved.
  • In the short term, Oracle faces challenges from economic headwinds and must demonstrate more significant benefits from its AI positioning. Nevertheless, its long-term potential remains intact.
  • Taking into account operational risks and the current economic climate, my valuation suggests that Oracle's shares are trading around their fair value.

Oracle headquarter building in Bucharest. Logo of the Oracle company on a office building.

Cristi Croitoru

Investment thesis

I upgrade my rating on Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to Buy from Hold and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company's mixed fiscal Q1 earnings report and disappointing Q2 guidance.

It is still one

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk is an independent research analyst (of equities and market developments) focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. Articles and analyses will be published exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Built upon his professional experience and personal interests, the primary sectors of analysis are semiconductors, cybersecurity, other technology, fashion & apparel, and consumer staples.The goal of the articles is not to make quick gains but long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

