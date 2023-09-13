mesh cube

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a look at Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) which may have been under the radar for many investors as it is not very heavily covered in the mainstream media but has rallied over 200% YTD. I will have a look at the company's financials and its outlook to see if it's not too late to invest in the company. For the growth that is still projected, the company seems to be trading for a cheap multiple and is a good buy, however, since it has rallied so much this year, expect some volatility and profit-taking.

Outlook

It seems that it is time for SMCI to shine. After many years of being quite a mediocre company I would say, which you will see in the financials section, the company has benefitted greatly from the digital transformation that the whole world is going through, with AI playing a massive role in the company's fantastic performance. Server demand has exploded in recent years, and I believe the pandemic played a crucial role in this. While we were all locked up in our homes, we realized that a lot of jobs could be done with a laptop/desktop PC and a stable internet connection. We have embraced the new normal of a hybrid workplace. Companies saw that employees weren't very happy at coming back to the office full-time, and began their accelerated digital transformation, which meant upgrading their cloud infrastructure and improving servers considerably to match the demand for them and be an enticing workplace that offers a hybrid workplace to attract the best talent.

Now, all eyes are on AI, large language models, and machine learning. SMCI stands out in the crowd with its amazing offering of modular servers with high performance at the forefront, thanks to its partnerships with Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) as every corporation is trying to get the best performance it can out of their systems that involve handling all these new technologies efficiently.

The boom of AI is still in its infancy, and I believe that these exact partnerships with the mentioned companies above will continue to bolster SMCI's revenue for quite a while. It was a very smart move to side with the two biggest names in the AI industry. AI boom is expected to add a whopping $15.7 trillion by 2030 according to PWC, which apparently will be a 26% boost to global GDP in China, while the US will see a 14.5% impact.

AI benefit to Global GDP (PWC)

AI market size is expected to experience a 21.6% CAGR from '22 to '30, which is an outstanding growth rate, and one that seems to match what the company may experience going forward in the next decade, which I will cover in a later section. The demand for servers is still going to achieve around 9% CAGR and coupled with the demand for AI, SMCI is in a perfect spot to capture a lot of the projected growth with NVDA and AMD helping it along the way.

Financials

The latest report was the company's FY23 back in June. The company had $440m in cash against $120m in long-term debt. That is not a very significant amount of debt, and it will not hinder the company's operation one bit, mainly because the company has seen an explosion in operating income since the year before. Interest on debt is negligible and EBIT can cover it 76 times over, as the interest coverage ratio sits at 76x. For reference, 2x is considered healthy, while I look for companies with at least a 5x ratio. Safe to say SMCI is not at any risk of insolvency.

No risk of insolvency (Author)

SMCI's current ratio is also pretty much within what I consider an efficient current ratio range, which is 1.5-2.0. As of FY23, it's been at 2.3, so slightly higher than the top range of efficiency. In my opinion, the range is a perfect balance between the company's ability to pay off short-term obligations and the ability to fund further growth projects and expand its market share. SMCI doesn't have any liquidity issues either.

Current Ratio (Author)

The next metrics are what impressed me the most, and that is ROA and ROE. Historically these have been quite low and below my minimum of 5% for ROA and 10% for ROE, however, in the last 2 years, that all changed, and the company became very efficient and profitable as the demand for servers picked up recently, fueled by the AI boom. How sustainable this is, I'm not sure, but it is very impressive indeed. This tells us that the management is utilizing the company's assets efficiently and is creating value for shareholders.

ROA and ROE (Author)

The same story can be said about the company's return on invested capital. It's been mediocre at best in the past, however, since FY22, it has doubled to 24%, which tells us that the company has a strong competitive advantage and a strong moat. For this metric alone, I would be willing to pay some premium on shares as not many companies can achieve such ROIC. Again, I don't know how sustainable this is, but if the management is not going to drop the ball here and continue to innovate to keep up with the competition and be the leader, then we could see this as a new base for the company going forward.

ROIC (Author)

Over the last decade, the company's revenue growth was a commendable 19.2% CAGR. In the last 2 years, this has skyrocketed to 46% in FY22 and 37% in FY23. Analysts are estimating the company will see another strong year of growth of 38% for FY24 and then drop to around 16% growth, which is a substantial drop. This will give me a baseline for my assumptions later.

Revenue Growth (Author)

In terms of margins, we can see a huge improvement here in the last two years with operating and net margins tripling since FY21. The company became three times as profitable as it was before in just two years. Any further slight improvements in these margins will play a huge role in the company's intrinsic valuation and I will have to take that into account when building my DCF model later on.

Margins (Author)

Overall, I see the company has completely changed in terms of profitability and efficiency in the last couple of years, which by the looks of it was driven by the fantastic sales growth that was fueled by the demand for servers and AI. The financials are impeccable in my opinion and such a company deserves to be traded at a premium, but how big of a premium? Let's see what the intrinsic value of the company is and what I would be willing to pay for it.

Valuation

I like to approach my calculations with a conservative mindset. This way I get a better margin of safety and fewer regrets buying companies. In terms of revenues, the company experienced a boom in sales in the last two years which I don't think is sustainable and since the company managed to grow at a respectable 19.2% CAGR over the last decade, for my base case, I decided to go with around 14% CAGR for the next decade, which includes 38% in FY24 and 15% in FY25 that linearly grows down to around 7% by FY33. Is the growth too optimistic? I don't think so. I believe the company may achieve better results over time and I am still around 500bps below the company's 10-year average. For the optimistic case, I went with 17.5% CAGR, which is still under the average, and for the conservative case, I went with 11.7% CAGR to give myself a range of possible outcomes.

In terms of margins, I decided to improve gross margins only slightly from FY23, and over the next decade, gross margins will improve by 200bps or 2%, while over the same period, operating margins will improve by 100bps. This will bring net margins from 9% in FY23 to around 8% for the next couple of years and then to around 10% by FY33, which seems more than reasonable in my opinion.

On top of these estimates, I decided to add a 15% margin of safety to be extra cautious. I usually add 25% as a minimum, however, as I said I would be willing to pay a premium for such great financial health that I lowered it to 15%. With that said, SMCI's intrinsic value is around $280 a share, implying that the current share price is trading at a discount to fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Risks

The biggest risk I see here is the AI demand turns into a fad and drops significantly and the company goes back to being a mediocre company at best, with tight margins and unimpressive revenue growth. How likely is that going to happen, I'm not sure, however, there is always a possibility that the AI bubble will pop eventually, and if the investor is not prepared, get ready to bag hold or sell at a substantial loss.

The company is up around 200% in the last 6 months, so there is a high risk that we will see some profit taking. If I got in 6 months ago and captured a 200% return, I would have probably sold a lot of shares and reassessed because that is an outstanding return in such a short time.

Another risk I see is if we see further supply chain disruptions as we have previously. This would materially affect the company's financial performance and the volatility of the share price may be enormous.

Since the company is all about servers and storage systems, it is very exposed to cybersecurity risks like data breaches. If a hacker finds an exploit that ruins servers and steals data, SMCI's reputation will be hurt, and sales will follow.

As we saw earlier, the company's outstanding ROIC will attract competition, which will drive down the company's returns because every company will want a slice of that pie.

Closing Comments

It seems like even after rallying over 200% YTD, the share price is still quite cheap and is trading at a 19x FW PE ratio, which is pretty cheap given the fantastic revenue growth in the last couple of years and even with my much lower revenue growth assumptions. The biggest immediate risk I see that would stop me from investing at this price is because it went up so much so quickly, however, it is not the case like it seems it is with NVDA because the company's PE ratio is not 100 and I believe that the share price appreciation is warranted as it is backed by improved financials in the last year and not by the hope that it will achieve an amazing return in the future.

Do be careful here because of the price. I will be checking in on the company's news from time to time and will decide if I should open a position very soon. Congratulations to all the people who got in early and saw the potential, now I would be afraid of those same people if they decided to take their profits.