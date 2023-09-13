Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The August CPI Chart Stock Market Bears Don't Want You To See

Sep. 13, 2023 11:50 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, DJI, NDX, COMP.IND, INDU, USO6 Comments
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We recap the August CPI report.
  • A tick higher in the annual inflation rate made headlines, while the drop in the core-CPI is the more favorable development.
  • We believe the Fed is done hiking rates this year, and stocks have room to rally going forward.
stock market bull vs bear graph stock market graph trading investment financial stock exchange financial stock graph chart business crisis crash loss grow up gain profits win up trend bullish bearish

panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

The best way to summarize the August CPI update is that this was a mixed report. Across the key data points, some inflation metrics came in a bit hotter than expected, while other indicators paint a more

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.23K Followers

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions. 

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

F
Fast_Times
Today, 12:12 PM
Premium
Comments (226)
Interesting, the author doesn't see increasing inflation as a big problem. Historically inflation goes down as the Fed increases rates, then as the Fed backs off rate increases as they have, it begins to rise again........We are now at that point, and the Fed should keep the pressure on with further rate increases, an larger rate increases. History shows that a drop in rate increases or a pause will reignite inflation especially with such out of control government spending, and it is going to happen again.
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 12:18 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.53K)
@Fast_Times increasing from where? the headline was even higher at 4.1% in May and there were people convinced -that was the bottom! when CPI was at 9.1% last June, people said we'd never see a print under 4% again. the underlying trends here are fine. it was never going to be a straight line lower. food and shelter look good right now.
Ishi Kenjo profile picture
Ishi Kenjo
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (2.13K)
I have a solution: Government needs to sop spending so much gd $$$. How many quarters in a ros have they outspent income? You or I would have are credit cards turned off! Then the Fed won't have to raise rates. We return to real world economics. Unfortunately we are being lied to that government is effective in how they spend $. They are about as effective as a drunk sailor approaching a barrio. Government makes thr greediest of middle men. Same type of drug. Same dependent clients. We can't afford to continue paying high interest on government borrowing. The destruction id unavoidable.
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 12:09 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.53K)
Thanks for reading. If you enjoyed the article consider hitting that follow button to hear about our next Seeking Alpha idea. -Dan
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 12:08 PM
Premium
Comments (3.22K)
Thanks for your article, agreed
b
bob2014
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (114)
good article, will be interesting to see how it all plays out.
