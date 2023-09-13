Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BDJ: Deep Discount Creating A Long-Term Opportunity

Nick Ackerman
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a covered call-writing fund, which has now dropped to an attractive discount.
  • BDJ has a simple approach, a low expense ratio, and a value-oriented portfolio.
  • The fund has a steady and reasonable distribution rate, backed by the underlying dividend payers and capital gain potential.
Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Fund (NYSE:BDJ) is one of my go-to covered call-writing funds. This is one of the largest positions in my own portfolio. It's currently representing an attractive opportunity for other

Nick Ackerman
12.19K Followers
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

Comments

G
Gumfighter
Today, 1:42 PM
Thanks for the article. Long BDJ and bought an additional slug at $7.60.
Nick Ackerman
Today, 1:48 PM
@Gumfighter thank you for reading and the comment!
Sane Man
Today, 1:37 PM
Thanks Nick! I’ve been looking for no-sector specific equity CEFs that were not weighted to the big tech names. I’ve noticed a couple of Eaton Vance covered call CEFs have really outperformed BDJ. I’m assuming it’s because of its heavy value tilt and value has underperformed for years except for a flash in 2022?
Nick Ackerman
Today, 1:39 PM
@Sane Man thank you for reading! Yes, the Eaton Vance index call writing funds generally focus more heavily on tech relative to BDJ's more value-tilted approach.
big8pointer
Today, 1:10 PM
Thanks @Nick Ackerman. I just picked up another 100 shares at $7.69. One of my larger CEF holdings for income. $$$$
Nick Ackerman
Today, 1:14 PM
@big8pointer thank you for sharing. Best of luck to the both of us!
BonSecor
Today, 1:00 PM
Thanks for the informative report on BDJ. One of my larger CEF holdings.
Nick Ackerman
Today, 1:05 PM
@BonSecor I'm glad you enjoyed. Thank you! It is one of my largest holdings as well.
Eileen Dover
Today, 12:59 PM
I sold BDJ near the end of Aug when it was over $8.00. I am watching it for a larger drop so I can get a better deal with it. I want to get back in before the large (hopefully) year end special. Do you think there is a good chance of a nice special ? Thanks for the great column Nick !
Nick Ackerman
Today, 1:04 PM
@Eileen Dover thank you for reading! I don't believe there will be a year-end special. The reason they did last year was due to "spillover" from 2021 gains.
Eileen Dover
Today, 1:12 PM
@Nick Ackerman TY for your always valued opinion. See what you did again? Your column caused BDJ to go up almost 1% already today ! lol
