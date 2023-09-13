What Can Drive Fallen Angel Performance From Here?

Dilok Klaisataporn

Several potential scenarios may reignite price performance as a driver of fallen angel outperformance, driven by their higher quality and the technical effect of buying oversold downgraded bonds.

Fallen angels (as represented by the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index, “H0CF”) underperformed the broader high yield market (as represented by the ICE BofA US High Yield Index, “H0A0”) by 0.25% in August (0.04% vs 0.29%). Year-to-date, fallen angels are lagging by 0.99% (6.23% vs 7.22%). Lower credit quality issuers continue to outperform due to robust U.S. growth data and better-than-expected earnings with the CCC & Lower US HY Index returning 13.62% YTD. Goldman Sachs has reduced its 12-month U.S. recession probability to 15%, crediting the positive inflation news and labor market data. As a higher-quality strategy with a significantly greater tilt to BB rated bonds versus the broad market, fallen angels have not participated in the recent rally to the same extent as the lower-quality broad high yield market.

High Yield YTD Total Return

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. ICE BofA BB US High Yield Index, ICE BofA Single-B US High Yield Index and ICE BofA CCC & Lower US High Yield Index. Please see definition for these and other terms referenced herein in the disclosures and definitions portion of this blog. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index. Click to enlarge

In terms of fund flows, high yield corporates have experienced approximately $1bn in outflows while Treasury products added approximately $9bn just in August. Short duration saw outflows, but the other categories (Floating, Ultra Short, Intermediate and Long) registered inflows.

Can price returns drive outperformance going forward?

The price return of fallen angels has been a key differentiator versus broad HY from a total return perspective, driven by the systematic purchases of oversold/undervalued bonds that have been downgraded to high yield and have tended to recover in the months after being downgraded.

Price return this year, however, has been a detractor. Two primary factors contributing to this decline are the scarcity of fallen angels and their longer duration. For instance, even though rising stars have historically boosted performance during periods of low downgrade volumes, the extended duration of rising stars in 2023 (accounting for 35% of the year's starting index value) has meant that they have not been additive to performance this year. With an average price of $88.75, fallen angels now have a lower average price compared to the broader high-yield market.

We believe there are several potential related scenarios that could reignite price performance as a driver of outperformance, as seen historically. First, corporate profits and financial positions might weaken due to rising debt costs and the possibility of an economic slowdown, leading to wider credit spreads. Lower-quality issuers, with limited capacity to refinance and sustain higher interest costs, may be particularly vulnerable. Given that credit spreads are currently near their tightest levels of the year, there's room for significant widening if a less favorable economic environment materializes. In a scenario where credit quality deteriorates and spreads widen, higher-quality bonds may outperform, potentially favoring fallen angels on a relative basis.

Similarly, in a more risk-averse environment, bond yields are likely to decrease from their current elevated levels, which could benefit longer-duration fallen angels compared to the broader high-yield market, all else equal. More importantly, a scenario of credit weakness could lead to a higher volume of new fallen angels. While we haven't witnessed a significant wave of downgrades since 2020, credit rating downgrades tend to lag behind changes in fundamentals. Although the overall credit market remains relatively robust, it's worth noting that credit metrics are beginning to reflect lower profits and increased funding costs, and defaults among highly leveraged borrowers are on the rise. According to J.P. Morgan, the value of defaults and distressed exchanges year-to-date is already approaching the eighth highest annual amount on record, with the potential to become the third-largest annual total by year-end. While it's impossible to predict the exact timing, given these broader dynamics, it's difficult to envision a scenario where downgrades do not increase. Historically, fallen angel price returns have been at their strongest, and their outperformance against the broader high-yield market has been most pronounced when a significant number of downgraded bonds, typically deeply discounted, enter the market.

Fallen Angels Overall Statistics

Fallen angels yields increased by 20bps to 7.45 and broad HY yields by 12bps to 8.48 in August. The 10Y yield increased by 12bps to 4.09 but it saw a dip at the end of the month from 4.34. Spreads saw some widening while duration was almost unchanged. The fallen angel market value has declined with almost 3 times more rising stars than fallen angels so far this year. Defaults in the high yield market have begun to pick up and fallen angels have seen 0.50% default par (approx. $628m in par amount for just one issuer) vs 0.97% default par (approx. $13,368m in par amount for 11 issuers) in broad HY.

Fallen Angel Broad HY 12/31/22 3/31/23 6/30/23 7/31/23 8/31/23 12/31/22 3/31/23 6/30/23 7/31/23 8/31/23 Yield to Worst 7.49 7.08 7.35 7.25 7.45 8.89 8.49 8.56 8.36 8.48 Effective Duration 5.45 5.30 4.98 4.97 4.99 4.04 3.83 3.65 3.60 3.60 Full Market Value ($mn) 112,854 114,776 84,590 83,904 80,256 1,199,909 1,234,319 1,218,316 1,227,780 1,219,310 OAS 337 325 297 280 293 481 458 405 379 385 No. of Issues 212 206 163 161 158 1,927 1,916 1,870 1,869 1,865 Click to enlarge

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Broad HY: ICE BofA US High Yield Index. OAS refers to “option-adjusted spread.” Please see definition for this and other terms referenced herein in the disclosures and definitions portion of this blog. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index. Click to enlarge

New Fallen Angels

Two fallen angels were added in August, both in the banking sector: Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) and Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Tier 2 notes. These two were part of the broader banking sector downgrade by the rating agencies warning that funding risks and commercial real estate exposure may bring weaker profitability amid higher for longer interest rates. Over the last 12 and six months, Associated Banc-Corp posted price returns of -1.34% and -3.25%, respectively, while Valley National Bancorp posted -9.76% and -11.87%, respectively. With these latest additions, fallen angels account for 11.84% of index weight YTD.

Month-end Addition Name Rating Sector Industry % Mkt Value Price February Entegris Escrow Corp BB1 Technology & Electronics Electronics 1.39 90.92 March First Republic Bank (OTCPK:FRCB) B3 Banking Banking 0.40 54.63 March Nissan Motor Acceptance BB1 Automotive Auto Loans 2.57 87.19 March Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) BB1 Automotive Automakers 5.49 92.98 April Crane NXT (CXT) BB3 Capital Goods Diversified Capital Goods 0.24 70.99 April Rogers Communications (RCI) BB2 Telecommunications Telecom - Wireless 0.65 90.35 April Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) BB1 Banking Banking 0.44 76.39 August Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) BB1 Banking Banking 0.33 95.69 August Valley National Bancorp (VLY) BB1 Banking Banking 0.33 79.84 Click to enlarge

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the names/securities mentioned herein. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index. Click to enlarge

Rising Stars

One issuer exited the index in August, Howmet Aerospace (HWM), as Fitch upgraded it to ‘BBB’. Howmet has been steadily improving its profitability, which is supported by the company's leading and defensible market position and differentiated technology portfolio. Howmet Aerospace was part of the Covid wave of downgrades in April 2020, entering the index at $97.24 with a 1.30% exposure; it now exits at $99.55 and 2.04%. Over the last 12 months, Howmet Aerospace posted a price return -0.02% vs 1.82% for the broad high yield market, however, during its time in the fallen angel index, it posted price return of 2.38% vs 0.30% for broad high yield. Rising stars continue to be one of the main topics this year, even as their outperformance over broad HY before exiting the fallen angel index has been lower than the historical average as mentioned above.

Month-end Exit Name Rating Sector Industry % Mkt Value Price February Autopistas Metropolitanas de Puerto Rico LLC BB1 Transportation Transport Infrastructure/Services 0.35 100.49 February Nokia Corp (NOK) BB1 Technology & Electronics Tech Hardware & Equipment 0.47 97.50 March Western Midstream (WES) BB1 Energy Gas Distribution 5.27 90.44 April Sprint Capital Corp BB1 Telecommunications Telecom - Wireless 4.70 114.25 May Mattel Inc. (MAT) BB2 Consumer Goods Personal & Household Products 0.45 85.32 May Nissan Motor Acceptance BB1 Automotive Auto Loans 2.67 85.12 May Nissan Motor BB1 Automotive Automakers 5.57 88.49 May Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) BB1 Energy Energy - Exploration & Production 8.69 93.82 June APA Corp (APA) BB1 Energy Energy - Exploration & Production 3.84 82.69 July Western Digital Corp (WDC) BB1 Technology & Electronics Tech Hardware & Equipment 0.99 76.97 August Howmet Aerospace Inc BB1 Capital Goods Aerospace/Defense 2.04 99.55 Click to enlarge

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the names/securities mentioned herein. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index. Click to enlarge

Fallen Angels Performance by Sector

There were no significant sector composition changes in August. The top three performers were Telecom (+2.83%), Consumer Goods (+1.39%) and Real Estate (1.33%) which were also the only sectors to see price increases in August, while the worst performers were Retail (-1.52%), Capital Goods (-1.22%) and Insurance (-1.15%). Leisure saw its exposure decreased as a large Las Vegas Sands issue was removed due to its maturity being shorter than 12 months away. Spreads widened in most sectors and prices decreased in all but three sectors, which were the same as the top three performers mentioned above. As of month-end, 63% of fallen angels are now trading in the $80s, 37% in the $90s and no sector is above par.

Wgt (%) OAS Price TotalReturn(%) 12/31/22 3/31/23 6/30/23 7/31/23 8/31/23 12/31/22 3/31/23 4/30/23 7/31/23 8/31/23 12/31/22 3/31/23 4/30/23 7/31/23 8/31/23 MTD Automotive 10.00 18.06 10.00 10.00 10.00 262 246 280 192 215 91.35 92.21 91.08 93.61 92.21 -1.06 Banking 3.81 3.99 3.20 3.45 4.29 302 415 402 279 293 96.85 87.61 82.73 95.04 92.92 -0.48 Basic Industry 1.36 1.33 1.93 1.98 1.92 226 227 232 145 174 92.17 93.85 94.21 95.35 94.74 -0.13 Capital Goods 5.12 5.10 7.66 7.72 5.88 279 240 243 187 230 95.01 98.54 97.31 97.21 94.19 -1.22 Consumer Goods 3.07 3.00 3.62 3.74 3.99 275 255 307 258 225 88.90 91.27 90.39 90.82 91.68 1.39 Energy 27.93 22.16 15.28 15.64 16.10 293 303 293 271 272 88.13 90.05 91.04 90.27 89.88 0.25 Financial Services 0.65 0.64 0.94 0.94 0.99 540 506 512 402 407 77.20 80.27 80.68 82.64 82.01 -0.23 Healthcare 3.02 3.03 4.33 4.40 4.63 362 304 303 274 282 83.56 86.47 87.63 86.98 86.48 -0.11 Insurance 0.85 0.82 1.15 1.15 1.19 347 364 375 358 374 92.10 92.99 93.01 90.97 89.41 -1.15 Leisure 7.88 7.79 10.42 10.11 7.88 325 243 244 182 231 89.95 93.25 93.67 93.24 90.96 -0.28 Real Estate 5.13 4.72 6.22 6.31 6.68 697 701 716 594 573 79.46 80.72 80.39 81.47 82.22 1.33 Retail 5.67 5.49 7.79 7.91 8.18 471 474 429 324 343 73.75 74.72 80.16 83.32 81.62 -1.52 Services 0.38 0.37 0.53 0.52 0.55 388 368 401 355 352 87.11 89.89 89.00 88.54 88.43 0.36 Technology & Electronics 4.20 4.67 6.21 5.30 5.58 327 287 320 245 245 85.47 88.19 87.26 89.70 89.50 0.22 Telecommunications 11.91 11.68 10.61 10.66 11.54 423 433 533 467 437 90.04 91.39 83.60 84.54 86.41 2.83 Transportation 2.10 1.78 2.59 2.63 2.78 279 231 199 147 126 90.49 92.69 93.73 94.96 94.93 0.31 Utility 6.93 5.38 7.52 7.54 7.83 213 206 180 165 175 89.95 90.19 91.99 89.61 88.44 -0.91 Total 100 100 100 100 100 337 325 332 280 293 87.91 89.51 89.07 89.61 88.75 0.04 Click to enlarge

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Not intended as a recommendation to invest or divest in any of the sectors mentioned herein. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index. Click to enlarge

Fallen Angels Performance by Rating

The BB-rated bucket was the only ratings category that saw spreads widen and price fall, thus the negative return.

Wgt (%) OAS Price TotalReturn(%) 12/31/22 3/31/23 6/30/23 7/31/23 8/31/23 12/31/22 3/31/23 6/30/23 7/31/23 8/31/23 12/31/22 3/31/23 6/30/23 7/31/23 8/31/23 MTD BB 87.00 87.08 83.01 82.72 81.56 284 281 256 238 255 90.02 91.51 89.83 90.71 89.47 -0.36 B 10.95 10.37 13.31 13.46 14.40 608 500 405 396 370 82.50 85.35 89.55 89.82 91.18 2.27 CCC 1.98 2.50 3.68 3.82 4.04 1,020 1,014 852 783 785 60.88 64.60 68.55 70.35 70.37 0.79 Total 100 100 100 100 100 337 325 297 280 293 87.91 89.51 88.78 89.61 88.75 0.04 Click to enlarge

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Does not have securities for all months of selected period. Returns are based on partial period data. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index. Click to enlarge

Important Definitions and Disclosures

Please note that VanEck may offer investments products that invest in the asset class(es) or industries included in this blog.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

A fallen angel bond is a bond that was initially given an investment-grade rating but has since been reduced to junk bond status.

High yield bonds may be subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal and are likely to be more sensitive to adverse economic changes than higher rated securities.

A rising star is a high yield bond that is upgraded to investment grade.

Duration is an estimate of how much the value of a bond portfolio would be affected by a change in prevailing interest rates. The longer a portfolio’s duration, the more sensitive it is to changes in interest rates.

There are inherent risks with fixed income investing. These risks may include interest rate, call, credit, market, inflation, government policy, liquidity, or junk bond. When interest rates rise, bond prices fall. This risk is heightened with investments in longer duration fixed-income securities and during periods when prevailing interest rates are low or negative.

Index returns are not Fund returns and do not reflect any management fees or brokerage expenses. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. Investors cannot invest directly in the Index.

ICE BofA US High Yield Index (H0A0, “Broad HY Index”), formerly known as BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Index prior to 10/23/2017, is comprised of below-investment grade corporate bonds (based on an average of various rating agencies) denominated in U.S. dollars.

ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index (H0CF, “Fallen Angels Index”) is a subset of the ICE BofA US High Yield Index and includes securities that were rated investment grade at time of issuance.

Fallen Angel U.S. High Yield index data on and prior to February 28, 2020 reflects that of the ICE BofA US Fallen Angel High Yield Index (H0FA). From February 28, 2020 forward, the Fallen Angel U.S. High Yield index data reflects that of the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index (H0CF). Fallen Angel U.S. High Yield index data history which includes periods prior to February 28, 2020 links H0FA and H0CF and is not intended for third party use.

ICE Data Indices, LLC and its affiliates (“ICE Data”) indices and related information, the name "ICE Data", and related trademarks, are intellectual property licensed from ICE Data, and may not be copied, used, or distributed without ICE Data's prior written approval. The licensee's products have not been passed on as to their legality or suitability, and are not regulated, issued, endorsed, sold, guaranteed, or promoted by ICE Data. ICE Data MAKES NO WARRANTIES AND BEARS NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE INDICES, ANY RELATED INFORMATION, ITS TRADEMARKS, OR THE PRODUCT(S) (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THEIR QUALITY, ACCURACY, SUITABILITY AND/OR COMPLETENESS).

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

© Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.