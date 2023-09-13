Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
More And More Hard Data Shows Economic Stress

Danielle Park, CFA
Danielle Park, CFA
5.28K Followers

Summary

  • Across ten large Canadian cities, mortgage payments alone are eating up about 59% of household earnings, based on mortgages amortized over 25 years.
  • 25% of the mortgage book at Canadian banks is negatively amortizing today (i.e., loan balances increasing monthly) with amortization periods over 25 years.
  • Aggregate hours of work have been stagnant for six months and US non-farm payrolls have been revised lower for seven consecutive months - an extended pattern only seen during past recessions.

Stressed business man analyzing trading stock market trading fall down.

insta_photos

Debt payments consume an impossible amount of household income, and the problem is global.

Across ten large Canadian cities, mortgage payments alone are eating up about 59% of household earnings, based on mortgages amortized over 25 years. This is with 70% of Canadian mortgages

This article was written by

Comments

metalhead
metalhead
Today, 1:39 PM
Comments (4.79K)
This is simply astounding - both the negative amortization and the 59% of household earnings being eaten by mortgage payments.

Something has to blow up in the Great White North soon. You can only kick the can for so long.
Viking Raider
Viking Raider
Today, 1:19 PM
Premium
Comments (378)
Buy would you short the US exchanges due to challenges in Canada? How big an influence is Canadian economics in the US? well...

From USTR...The top five purchasers of U.S. goods exports in 2022 were: Canada ($356.5 billion), Mexico ($324.3 billion), China ($150.4 billion), Japan ($80.2 billion), and the United Kingdom ($76.2 billion).

Plenty indeed!
