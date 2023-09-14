Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CareTrust REIT: A Safer Alternative To Omega Healthcare Investors

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.12K Followers

Summary

  • Although OHI has seen its share price grow over the last month, I discuss why I think CareTrust REIT is a safer alternative in the sector.
  • CTRE has well-laddered debt maturities with no maturities until 2026 making them well-prepared for a higher for longer environment.
  • The company has 9 years of dividend growth and I expect them to make the dividend champion's list this March.
  • The healthcare industry is expected to grow by 10.40% through 2027 making CTRE an attractive investment as it continues its growth with accretive acquisitions.
Directional choices arrow signpost

-Antonio-

Introduction

I know many investors are fans of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), mainly because it combines an investment grade balance sheet and a high-yield which is rare. With so much uncertainty in the economy and the talks of a recession

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.12K Followers
Not a certified financial advisor. Military veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CTRE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 7:10 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.68K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. Hopefully you enjoyed the article. If you did consider subscribing for more content. Also let me know in the comments what you think of CTRE and if you prefer it over OHI.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.