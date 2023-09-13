Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dolby Laboratories: High P/E Is Not Justified, A Hold For Now

Summary

  • Dolby Laboratories' financials show a strong cash position and no debt, allowing for potential growth initiatives or shareholder rewards.
  • The company's current ratio is high, indicating potential for more aggressive market expansion.
  • Dolby's efficiency and profitability metrics need improvement, and revenue growth has been slow, making the current valuation unattractive.

CinemaCon 2023 - Walt Disney Studios Presentation and 20th Century Studios

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a look at the sound giant Dolby Laboratories' (NYSE:DLB) financials and see if the current TTM P/E ratio of 37 and FW P/E of 25 is justified and is

MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

D
Dav_Investor
Today, 2:03 PM
Comments (35)
Need use EV to earnings not P/E given cash on balance sheet.
EV = $6.6b or $68/share
adjusted EPS for FY24 = $3.50
Ev/E = 19.5x
For a business that is a monopoly, this doesnt seem extreme whatsoever
Also EPS is depressed because 70% of their business is down 15%+ due to weakness in consumer electronics
No reason they couldn't do non GAAP EPS of $4+ within next 2 years.
So this is really cheap considering.
