Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500: Everything Leads To A Recession, But Not Anytime Soon

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • Recent developments in artificial intelligence have brought back euphoria in the financial markets, with the S&P 500 achieving a year-to-date performance of 17%.
  • Key macroeconomic indicators suggest a potential recession, including refinancing risks, tightening monetary policy, and a correlation between unemployment rate and the S&P 500.
  • However, I believe that a recession is unlikely to occur soon, citing factors such as the need for the yield curve to turn positive again.

Bull and bear

ugurhan/iStock via Getty Images

In the second half of 2022 analysts were almost certain that there would be a recession in 2023; even the Fed thought so. Indeed, with the failure of SVB earlier in the year - that sent us through a bad start, as

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.74K Followers
Graduate in business administration, I am pursuing my studies and meanwhile writing articles that reflect my opinion.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not a financial advice, just my opinion.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.