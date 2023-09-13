Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Management Presents at Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 13, 2023 12:43 PM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.48K Followers

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference Transcript September 13, 2023 9:35 AM ET

Executives

Ted Decker - Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer

Billy Bastek - Executive Vice President, Merchandising

Analysts

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Kate McShane

Okay. Good morning, everyone.

Ted Decker

Good morning.

Kate McShane

Thank you for joining us. It’s our pleasure to introduce the members of the management team for Home Depot. This morning, we have Ted Decker, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Billy Bastek, Executive Vice President of Merchandising.

Billy Bastek

Good morning.

Kate McShane

Good morning.

Ted Decker

Good morning.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Kate McShane

Thank you for joining us. I wanted to start with the biggest question you are probably getting -- have gotten or we will still get for a while is the macro?

Ted Decker

Right.

Kate McShane

And just the broader macro environment, obviously, has been maybe okay. The consumer has been holding in. The housing market has been maybe a little bit more difficult with higher interest rates. Can you give us a view on how you see the housing market currently, what it has meant for your business and how you see things playing out into 2024?

Ted Decker

Well, you say macro surprisingly strong and we followed Goldman Sachs, obviously, and you are down to a 15%...

Kate McShane

Yeah.

Ted Decker

… expectation of a recession and we started this year. I think most people said it, certainly, a recession and whether it’s going to be hard landing or a soft landing and now we are maybe not a recession, and if we have one, it would be a softer landing. So kudos to the Fed. They have just done a remarkable job to manage through this inflation and be bringing that down without

