Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carlyle Secured Lending: Q2 Update - A So-So Quarter In An Overall Strong Trend

Sep. 13, 2023 1:49 PM ETCarlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD)
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Carlyle Secured Lending reported a 0.5% total NAV return in Q2, underperforming the sector due to a writedown in one holding.
  • CGBD has a typical BDC portfolio profile with a focus on first lien investments and exposure to the healthcare and software sectors.
  • Net income increased by 4% in Q2, with base dividend coverage rising to 141% and total dividend coverage rising to 118%.
  • We recently pared down our position. Since then the stock has cheapened relative to the sector and we are on the lookout to upsize our position.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Systematic Income. Learn More »

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

In this article, we catch up on the Q2 results of Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD). Overall, the stock delivered an OK result with a 0.5% total NAV return, underperforming the sector after a strong run, due to a writedown in one holding. We

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
9.75K Followers

At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.

Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.