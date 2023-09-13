Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TSMC: The World Stops Without It

GS Value Research profile picture
GS Value Research
42 Followers

Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is a key player in the semiconductor industry, manufacturing the majority of the world's most advanced chips for various applications.
  • The company's pure-play foundry business model allows it to focus on manufacturing and cater to the needs of its customers without conflicts of interest.
  • I consider TSMC as an excellent company, currently fairly valued, with strong historical performance, but caution is advised due to geopolitical tensions surrounding Taiwan, where TSMC is primarily located.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) aka TSMC in short is a key company that manufactures most of all the world's semiconductors. Without it, we would not have semiconductors in areas like High-Performance Computing including the current

This article was written by

GS Value Research profile picture
GS Value Research
42 Followers
Author is investing globally, from the USA, to Europe, and Asia in a balanced mix of lower dividend yielding higher growth and higher dividend yielding slower growth stocks targeting best total shareholder return. In any company author invests in is searching for a long term value. Author has a PhD from Chemical Engineering with specialization in modeling chemical reactions with AI and related tools. An MBA with an emphasis area in Finance was added after attaining several years of work experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM, AVGO, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.