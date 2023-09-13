Sundry Photography

Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) aka TSMC in short is a key company that manufactures most of all the world's semiconductors. Without it, we would not have semiconductors in areas like High-Performance Computing including the current boom in Artificial Intelligence, cutting-edge Smartphones, Automobile, IoT and Digital Consumer Electronics. It operates with the long-term view in mind, constantly innovating in order to stay at the cutting-edge of IT innovations.

Company

TSMC was established 1987 and is still headquartered in Hsinchu, near Taipei, in Taiwan. The company was founded as a joint venture between Taiwan government and private investors. In 1994, TSMC went public with an initial public offering (IPO). By the 2010s, it had firmly established itself as a leader in the semiconductor foundry industry. TSMC's history is marked by a relentless focus on research and development, advanced process technology, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. It plays a pivotal role in the global semiconductor supply chain, contributing to the development of cutting-edge technologies. Today, about 90% of the most advanced semiconductors are manufactured by TSMC and more than 50% of all the world's semiconductors.

TSMC customers and areas of expertise

Apple (AAPL) uses proprietary Apple Silicon chips in their most advanced iPhones and Mac computers. For its Pixel smartphones, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) designs its proprietary Tensor chipsets. Qualcomm (QCOM) and MediaTek design processors that are used in most advanced Android phone devices except Pixels and Samsung smartphones. Nvidia (NVDA) is a leading designer of Gaming and Artificial Intelligence (AI) processors. ChatGPT requires tens of thousands of chips designed by Nvidia. For their latest cars, Tesla (TSLA) uses advanced processors designed by AMD (AMD). Many of the world's Cloud services run on AMD processors, like Amazon Web Services (AWS) from Amazon (AMZN), Google Cloud from Alphabet, Microsoft Azure from Microsoft (MSFT), as well as Web Services from Oracle (ORCL) and IBM (IBM). Broadcom (AVGO) designs many of the world's advanced semiconductors for data centers, networking, software, broadband and wireless markets.

There is one common theme in the above: while all those companies design cutting-edge processors for smartphone, gaming and artificial intelligence (AI), automobile, IoT and networking (5G), one company manufactures all those semiconductors: TSMC (here, here, here, here, here, here, here).

Technical prowess and financial strength

As mentioned, TSMC manufactures about 90% of the most advanced semiconductors in the world. The rest is manufactured by Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF, OTCPK:SSNNF). Even Intel (INTC), the company that started the modern computer processor era, is not able to follow TSMC's pace of innovation. It was interesting to observe in 2020 how Intel struggled with 7nm technology, and in 2023 Intel will probably not be able yet to ship their 3nm-class process technology to their customers. Moreover, TSMC's third largest competitor, GlobalFoundries (GFS) in 2018 has decided to stop the development of new nodes beyond 12 nanometers. This was done due to the enormous financial resources that are needed for one development cycle, and GlobalFoundries realized that they needed to exit the game because of the lack of resources. Next closest competitor United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is falling behind even more, as their most advanced process is a 14 nm node.

In contrast to the above, in 2019 TSMC announced the shift to production of its latest 3 nm technology (also called N3), and successfully entered its volume production at the end of last year. For example, Apple A17 Pro chips that are found in Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are based on this technology. The A17 Pro chip offers the capabilities of hardware-accelerated ray tracing for the first time, delivering more fluid graphics and true‑to‑life lighting. It's the fastest ray‑tracing performance in a smartphone. Moreover, the chip combines the performance of the GPU and the Neural Engine to produce high‑resolution graphics while using much less power.

After Apple decided to equip their newest iPhones with TSMC's 3nm process, a battle for a piece of TSMC's prized 3nm production capacity evolved among other mobile chip manufacturers like Qualcomm and MediaTek. As Qualcomm has not secured enough manufacturing capacity on time, it is forced to either opt for last-generation processors, or switch to Samsung. Neither of those choices is easy. We recently saw a similar battle for manufacturing capacity in TSMC's automotive segment. As Tesla had a long-term agreement with TSMC, it was one of the most resilient car companies. Most other car companies who did not have long-term supply agreements with TSMC needed to pause car manufacturing due to the semiconductor shortage.

By being the world's leader in the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing, TSMC enjoys a very strong position. By leveraging competitive advantages like huge volume, economy of scale and manufacturing technology leadership, it drives its costs down. At the same time, TSMC is able to maintain pricing of its products to reflect the value it brings to its customers, which is the source of its extraordinarily high margins, which will be presented later. This enables the company to invest $5.47 billion USD into R%D, which will further strengthen its global leadership and differentiation.

To stay at the position it currently enjoys, TSMC does not stop here. It is already preparing for volume production of its N2 technology which is scheduled to start in 2025. But the company is also focused beyond that on areas such as 3D transistors, new memory and low-R interconnect, which are on track to establish a solid foundation to feed into technology platforms. Moreover, it has intensified its focus on new specialty technologies such as RF and 3D intelligent sensors targeting 5G and smart IoT applications.

TSMC IR

TSMC is also aiming for a global expansion building two advanced semiconductor fabs in Arizona in the U.S. with N3 and N4 process technology to expand its global reach. Further, in 2022, TSMC, Sony and Denso formed a joint venture to expand to Japan.

TSMC is able to offer to its customers its manufacturing capabilities in the areas of Smartphones, High Performance Computing (HPC), Internet of Things (IoT), Automotive and Digital Consumer Electronics. TSMC calls its Technology Leadership, Manufacturing Excellence and Customer Trust as TSMC Trinity of Strengths.

TSMC IR

TSMC IR

Business model - arguably the strongest asset of TSMC

The late Andrew Grove of Intel (INTC) described in his book how difficult it is to have both design and manufacturing of advanced semiconductors under one roof. This is why Intel is currently evaluating the possibility to split their manufacturing part of the business into a dedicated foundry business.

TSMC IR

TSMC is one of the very few fully dedicated pure-play semiconductor foundries. This brings many significant competitive advantages over its closest peers like Samsung, Intel and GlobalFoundries, which all design their own semiconductors while offering its manufacturing capacity to external customers at the same time.

Probably the most important competitive advantage of being a pure-play foundry is above-mentioned Customer Trust. Customer Trust is ingrained into TSMC's Mission Statement, which is "to be the trusted technology and capacity provider of the global logic IC industry for years to come." This comes in several different forms. The first is that TSMC puts as its foundation stone that it will not compete with its customers. TSMC chooses to focus all of its resources on serving its customers as a trusted foundry partner.

Imagine that by any reason Samsung would need to limit their manufacturing output of their most advanced chipsets. What would Samsung do: would it sell the manufacturing capacity to Apple enabling it to build their latest iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones, or would it keep the capacity for itself in order to build its own Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones? As mentioned, Google is switching manufacturing of their most advanced Tensor chipsets from Samsung to TSMC. Why? Imagine: Google designs their chips with Artificial Intelligence in mind. It then passes the design to Samsung to manufacture the chipsets. And then Samsung engineers realize that the Google design has a key advantage over their own design. What do they do? Though I believe that Samsung would not steal the trade secrets, if you are an engineer, it is very hard to resist to not at least get inspired by what you see. Moreover, TSMC's engagement with customers begins at the earliest stages of R&D to understand their technology needs, and continues through to design support, mask making, manufacturing, packaging and testing. Along the way, TSMC extends its customer full support, as well as 24/7 access to real-time information through TSMC-Online, a suite of web-based applications that facilitates design, engineering, and logistics collaboration. In short, customers can be assured that TSMC is committed to winning together with them.

The second form of building Customer Trust is the above mentioned TSMC's intention to build some of its advanced semiconductor fabs overseas, which assures overseas governments business continuity in case of any potential geopolitical instabilities. This is important for the government customers in the applications concerning national security and the like.

Risks

TSMC is located in Taiwan. Recently, Taiwan has been a place of significant geopolitical tensions. What happens if Taiwan gets invaded? In my opinion, it would be very naïve and shortsighted to think that TSMC would be the company which would suffer most. In principle yes, but if one looks broader, TSMC is only one single company manufacturing semiconductors and making some profit on the way. But if Taiwan gets invaded, which could consequently affect TSMC, the real sufferers would be companies like Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, AMD, Tesla, most other automobile companies, Broadcom, Oracle, IBM and counting, all of their business customers and all their end customers as well.

When Western countries realized the potential threat, the United States passed the CHIPS act in August 2022. This was shortly followed by the European Union Chips Act, with Germany being the leading initiator. Consequently, to mitigate the risk of potential semiconductor supply chain disruption, TSMC is being incentivized to build factories in the United States as well as in Germany. What is interesting is that despite the United States having Intel, the biggest chunk of the CHIPS funds will go to TSMC. Similarly, although Germany has Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY, OTCQX:IFNNF), most of the incentives will go to TSMC. Why? Because the world stops without TMSC. The risk needs to be mitigated.

However, maybe hidden, there is some further risk with overseas expansion: until recently, TSMC had all manufacturing fabs concentrated in Taiwan. From an operational perspective, this is the best decision. Concentration of manufacturing within a short geographical distance and within one single country makes operations effective and easy to manage. But as recently TSMC started to build its fabs overseas, it is to be expected that operational complexities will increase, so we can expect some lowering of so far extraordinary effectiveness of its business operations.

Business operations

I have company data from 1996 onwards. In that period, operation metrics for TSMC are the following:

Author's own calculations

As mentioned, by the economy of scale TSMC drives its costs down, while at the same time its technology leadership, manufacturing excellence and customer trust enables it to price its products to reflect the value it brings to its customers. This enables TSMC to maintain extremely high margins. Those numbers are better than, for example, the same ratios from Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Intel, Microsoft and so on. For example, both Net profit margin and Cash Flow / Total debt of Apple are about half of TSMC, while Total Debt / Total Assets is about two times higher. Alphabet has a comparable Cash Flow / Total Debt, but about half the Net Profit margin. Most comparable operation effectiveness exhibits Microsoft, but even this is not as good as TSMC.

Company growth

In analyzing company growth, I am using a year-to-year top line, bottom line, and cash flow data, and to smooth out year-to-year spikes (especially of net profit and operating cash flow), I am also using corresponding 5-year growth rates. Please also note that for growth rates I am using pure Revenue, Net Profit and Cash Flows, and not the Per Share data, as the per share data are distorted if the company makes any share buybacks.

Few companies exhibit such a constant growth as TSMC does for such an extended period:

Author's own calculations

Please note that the year 2022 was exceptional, as it was related to a post-pandemic thirst for semiconductors. So, when we will be comparing growth numbers for 2023, we can expect a reasonable slowdown, as 2022 was so exceptional and simply continuing from there and growing further is pretty impossible.

Dividend and Dividend Coverage

I need to mention that I invest globally and am based in Europe. To have the same metric for all my investments, I use the following approach for evaluating the dividends and share prices. First, I use raw data in the currency in which the company releases its yearly figures. In the next step, I convert the data into the common base currency, which in my case is Euro. In my analyses, when referring to the current value of dividends and share prices I am referring to its native currency, but otherwise when I am referring to growth rates and ratios over a longer time, I am also including the currency effect into the analysis.

TSMC started to pay regular dividends in 2005. Please do note that several negative dividend growth rates as shown below are the consequence of the FX effect in the TWD/EUR currency pair. If we are looking at the dividend in native TWD, the dividend actually never decreased, there are only times when the dividend stays flat. But in effect, if we are looking long-term, the currency effect is positive, as the value of TWD is increasing against EUR over a long time. If we exclude the first dividend increase (the dividend was paid only for part of the year), the average dividend growth rate in the native TWD is 11% and if we recalculate this to EUR (as shown below), the average dividend growth rate is 13%. This is a decent dividend growth rate.

Author's own calculations

As we can see, the dividend is safe, as only about a quarter of Net profit and one-fifth of Cash Flow was paid out in 2022. Even if TSMC generates only half net profit and cash flow in 2023 compared to 2022, there is still a substantial buffer. Please only note that in its latest dividend policy, TSMC plans to pay out up to half of net profit, and in case that the company does not generate any profit, the company will not pay out any dividend. Which is, in fact, a reasonable stance.

Valuation

For valuation purposes I use several parameters, which are current P/E, P/CF and P/B ratios and its corresponding 5-year Cyclically Adjusted values to smooth out spikes. On top of that, I am keeping long-term historical values, so I can observe long-term trends. While the drawback of this approach is that it relies on the past values, I prefer to use an assumption-free and parameter-free approach. For a reference opinion, I also compare my values with the values provided by Refinitiv.

In terms of its long-term historical perspective, the current share price of 576 TWD for the native (or 96 USD for ADR, please note a 1:5 ratio between native and ADR) is in a fair value range. While current P/E, P/CF and P/B values are indicating undervaluation, its corresponding 5-year Cyclically Adjusted values indicate that current share price is to a small degree above the fair price. Please remember that in the last year the business results were exceptionally good, so current P/E, P/CF and P/B are pulled down due to a high denominator.

The above analysis is in line with Refinitiv recommendation, as Refinitiv indicates a somewhat higher target share price compared to how it currently stands.

Author's own calculations

As mentioned, TSMC is a very stable business operating with a long-term view. This translates to very decent long-term share price and total return growths. I calculate a total return the following way: share price increase plus an average dividend yield in the corresponding period. We can see that in its entire history since the IPO, if one holds shares long-term at least for 15 years or more, a minimal 15-year gain was 4% (calculated on the yearly basis), if one sold shares in 2015 and bought them 15 years prior. However, if one sold in 2021 and bought 15 years prior, gain would stand at 19% on yearly basis, which is a decent figure. Remember also that if one reinvests dividends, the gain would be 22% on a yearly basis, which is even better.

Author's own calculations

Verdict

As I see this, TSMC is an excellent company which is currently fairly valued. From this perspective, I give a company a "Buy," which is in line with other SA Analysts' consensus. However, we cannot deny that there are geopolitical tensions surrounding Taiwan where TSMC is primarily located, and therefore, I would propose that TSMC does not comprise the highest part of one's portfolio.