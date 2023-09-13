Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: Buy The Fear Like Bridgewater

Sep. 13, 2023 2:55 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)7 Comments
Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T investors have good reasons to feel disappointed or even despair as its stock prices tanked to all-time low levels.
  • In the meantime, the company is involved in an investigation regarding its use of lead cables.
  • The investigation, if materialized into a lawsuit, could potentially cause substantial litigation costs and remediation expenses.
  • However, I will take a contrarian view here and argue that market sentiment has swung too far in the fear extreme.
  • The current valuation is so compressed that all the negatives have been priced in, but all the positives are ignored.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Envision Early Retirement. Learn More »
Contrarian Investor

wildpixel

Bridgewater stepped in near all-time low prices

It’s an understatement to say that AT&T (NYSE:T) has disappointed its shareholders. As you can see from the chart below, T’s stock price has been in decline for the past decade from ~$26 to the

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
7.1K Followers

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

sid gold profile picture
sid gold
Today, 3:42 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (778)
Sell the T 13 puts expiring in Jan 19 2024 for .30c
Use T bills as collateral excellent return. and if Put own T at 12.70
Or sell the T 12 puts expiring in April 19 2024 for .33c again use T bills as collateral ... excellent return IF put T cost 11.70
The Iron Tulip profile picture
The Iron Tulip
Today, 3:28 PM
Comments (14)
Enjoyed the article.
sourdo profile picture
sourdo
Today, 3:21 PM
Premium
Comments (2.62K)
All aboard!

I'm in 1000 T for $13.99
A
Always Bullish
Today, 3:19 PM
Premium
Comments (2.38K)
Ray Dalio gets it. Jeremy Siegel said in his book the future fur investors a book you should all get and study on something called the return accelerator which simply means you buy a good company whose price is depressed and the dividend yield has risen substantially higher and wait for the return accelerator to kick in. It will eventually kick in and if your reinvesting your dividends your buying shares a lot cheaper.
P
PHILIP MAX
Today, 3:15 PM
Comments (814)
Sadly, I’ve been here for over 2 decades. There are 2 things that interest me going forward. 1 Refinancing the debt as it rolls over at much higher interest levels. 2 The hysteria over lead is way over done. The earth is full of dangerous elements and human debris that a few stabilized cables cannot be blamed for the environmental mess. The fact that they are forged into cables means that only a minutiae of water i may be contaminated ,if at all. So there you have it, higher interest and media hysteria. All is well with the future of T.
jsantmyer profile picture
jsantmyer
Today, 3:12 PM
Comments (3.24K)
Absolutely agree, am long T and VZ and will be looking to add to both to reduce my cost basis. I personally do not believe the lead issue will turn into much, but we will have to wait and see.
s
skipharthun
Today, 3:10 PM
Premium
Comments (198)
Hope it breaks 18 or 19, I'm out.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.