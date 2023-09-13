Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Barclays 21st Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 13, 2023 1:56 PM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (PRU), PFH, PRS, PRH
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.48K Followers

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Barclays 21st Global Financial Services Conference September 13, 2023 9:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Charlie Lowrey - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tracy Benguigui - Barclays

Tracy Benguigui

Good morning, everyone. I'm Tracy Benguigui, insurance analyst at Barclays, and I'm pleased to host this fireside chat with Charlie Lowrey, Chairman and CEO of Prudential. Welcome.

Charlie Lowrey

Thank you for having me. Please to be sitting here.

Tracy Benguigui

I thought the best way to keep things off, if you could just give some open remarks on what you're seeing in the market and prepare questions. If we do have time in the end, maybe we could take some questions from the audience.

Charlie Lowrey

Let me start. Thank you for having you, by the way. I appreciate it. Thank you all for being here and your interest in Prudential. Let me start by just talking about the second quarter a little bit and what we're trying to do.

So for four years, we've had a very specific strategy, and that has become a higher growth, less market-sensitive and more nimble company. Every single thing we do can be put into one of those three buckets. And if you look at the second quarter as an example, if you look at becoming less market sensitive, we announced two transactions. We closed a VA transaction for $10 billion of reinsurance transaction. We also announced a reinsurance of part of our GUL book for $12.5 billion.

And then most recently, and I'll talk about this at the end, we just announced another transaction on our structured settlements book for $10 billion through a reinsurer we created in Bermuda called Prismic.

So on the becoming less market sensitive, we are making significant progress, business growth, how we're becoming a higher-growth company. And

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.