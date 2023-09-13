Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.48K Followers

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call September 13, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kaleb Johannes - VP, IR

Sandy Cochran - President and CEO

Julie Felss Masino - CEO Elect

Craig Pommells - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Farmer - Gordon Haskett

Todd Brooks - The Benchmark Company

Katherine Griffin - Bank of America

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Alton Stump - Loop Capital

Andrew Wolf - CL King

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Cracker Barrel Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kaleb Johannes. Please go ahead.

Kaleb Johannes

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Cracker Barrel’s fourth quarter fiscal 2023 conference call and webcast.

This morning, we issued a press release announcing the fourth quarter results. In the press release and on the call, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures for the fourth quarter ended July 28, 2023 as well as our expectations for the first quarter. The non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude the expected non-cash amortization of the assets recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transaction, certain expenses related to our CEO transition and a corporate restructuring charge.

The Company believes that excluding these items from its financial results provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company’s financial performance. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income and earnings per share information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Last pages of the press release include reconciliations from the non-GAAP information

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.