Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Express Company (AXP) Barclays 21st Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 13, 2023 1:59 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.48K Followers

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Barclays 21st Global Financial Services Conference September 13, 2023 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Douglas Buckminster - Vice Chairman of American Express

Conference Call Participants

Terry Ma - Barclays

Terry Ma

All right. I think we're going to get started. Welcome, everybody. Thanks for joining. My name is Terry Ma, I'm the new consumer finance analyst at Barclays. Very pleased to have Doug Buckminster, here, Vice Chairman of American Express. So welcome.

Douglas Buckminster

Thank you. It's great to be here. I also wanted to point out that with me today is Kerri Bernstein, our Head of Investor Relations. And Kartik Ramachandran, who will be succeeding her in the IR role after Q3 earnings.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Terry Ma

Great. I think we'll just get right into it. So, can you maybe just talk about the competitive landscape for premium cards? What you're seeing from the competition and what Amex is doing to stay ahead?

Douglas Buckminster

Yes. Well, they call the National Football League, a copycat league. And I think U.S. payment is not very different, right? Copycat league in the NFL, somebody is running a good offensive scheme or defensive scheme, people break it down, they Co-op parts of that. And I think competitors have noticed that we've had a lot of success with premium products over the last five years, six years, especially our platinum gold product line, our premium co-brand products.

And our responsibility is to not squander the advantage that we have in that space, tremendous assets in terms of hotel programs, air programs, travel booking, lounges. And you see a lot of competitors piling into there. What we need to do is continue to up our innovation cycle, discern, the next source of new value the customers are going to appreciate that we can credibly provide to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.