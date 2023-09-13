Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 13, 2023 1:59 PM ETBurford Capital Limited (BUR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.48K Followers

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 13, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Bogart - CEO

Jordan Licht - CFO

Jon Molot - CIO

Conference Call Participants

Julian Roberts - Jefferies

Alexander Bowers - Berenberg

Michael Cohen - MDC Financial Research

Matthew Howlett - B. Riley

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's conference call titled Burford Capital Second Quarter 2023 Results. My name is Ellen, and I will be the call operator for today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Bogart, CEO to begin. Chris, please go ahead whenever you are ready.

Christopher Bogart

Thanks very much, and hello, everybody. Thank you for taking a little bit of time to join us today. As usual, I'm joined on the call by Jon Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer; and Jordan Licht, Burford's Chief Financial Officer.

We've had a terrific year so far, and we're excited to be able to tell you about all of the components of it. Julian Roberts, one of our analysts at Jefferies, put out a note a couple of days ago where he said that the success that we've been having in the YPF case was likely to overshadow our second quarter and first half earnings, and I am determined on this slide and I'm on Slide 3, I am determined to prove him wrong about that.

And the reason I say that is because if you look at the data points on the left-hand side of this slide, which are all of our core second quarter metrics, those numbers are all cash numbers and those numbers all have nothing to do with the YPF case. These are showing what the core business is doing right now, what we call effectively pillars one and two of our - of the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.