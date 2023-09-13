mysticenergy

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is a natural gas-focused independent exploration and production company that operates primarily in the incredibly resource-rich Appalachian region. The company is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the United States, and it is one of the few upstream companies whose production is entirely focused on natural gas or natural gas liquids. Unfortunately, this has not been the best place to be recently, as natural gas at Henry Hub prices are down 66.79% over the past twelve months. This has not had a particularly negative impact on Range Resources’ stock price, though, as its shares are actually up 4.86% over the same period:

Seeking Alpha

We do see that the stock has been volatile, though and there were times over the winter months when the company’s share price was down much more significantly. One reason for the recent market surge in the stock price is almost certainly that the natural gas supply glut in the market is showing signs that it could abate in the near future. As I discussed in a blog post earlier this year, American producers of natural gas have been cutting their production to avoid pumping natural gas into an oversupplied market. In addition, the fact that Freeport LNG is operational once again has added a significant amount of demand to the market. Overall, then, things could be looking up for Range Resources.

The likely improvement in the natural gas market is not the only thing that Range Resources has going for it right now. As I mentioned in my previous article on this company, Range Resources has a very strong balance sheet and an attractive valuation. This remains the case today, as Range Resources still appears to be undervalued despite the run-up in the company’s stock price over the past three months. When we combine this with the strong fundamentals for natural gas, there are certainly some good reasons to consider taking a position in this company today.

About Range Resources Corporation

As stated in the introduction, Range Resources is a natural gas-focused exploration and production company that primarily operates in the Appalachian region of the United States. There are two major hydrocarbon-producing basins in this region (the Marcellus and the Utica Shale), but Range Resources is mostly active in the Marcellus. The company controls approximately 450,000 net acres in Southwest Pennsylvania and approximately 70,000 net acres in the Northeastern part of the state:

Range Resources

This is generally a good place to operate, especially in the Southwest Pennsylvania region surrounding the city of Pittsburgh, PA. As I pointed out in previous articles, the Marcellus Shale is the largest source of natural gas in the United States with proved reserves most recently estimated at 148.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Naturally, Range Resources does not have all this. After all, the Marcellus natural gas trend covers most of the state of West Virginia, nearly all of Western Pennsylvania, and a good portion of New York:

U.S. Energy Information Administration

Range Resources only operates in a relatively small portion of that basin. However, the company’s resources are still substantial. As of December 2022 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), Range Resources had total proved reserves of eighteen trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, with a significant portion of them still undeveloped and unexploited:

Range Resources

In my previous article on Range Resources, I made the following statement:

“An energy company’s reserves are frequently overlooked by investors, but they are critically important. This is because the production of natural gas is by its nature an extractive process. Range Resources literally obtains the product that it sells by pulling it out of reservoirs in the ground. As these reservoirs only contain a finite quantity of resources, a company must continually discover or acquire new sources of resources, or it will eventually run out of products to sell. As this is by no means guaranteed, the company’s reserves determine how long it can continue to produce without any success in this endeavor.”

During the second quarter of 2023, Range Resources produced an average of 2.080752 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day. This means that its current proven reserves total approximately 8,650.72 days of production at the company’s second-quarter level. That is about 23.7 years, which gives this company one of the highest reserve lives around. In fact, this is substantially higher than most of the upstream companies operating in the Permian Basin, and it is even higher than the supermajor energy companies. As such, we certainly do not have to worry about Range Resources running out of resources anytime soon. This company can continue to produce for a very long time without needing to discover or obtain new sources of resources.

One thing that we note here is that Range Resources’ second-quarter production was lower than the company’s production in the first quarter of this year.

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Average Daily Production (Billion cfe/d) 2.081 2.12 Click to enlarge

This fits in with the narrative that I presented in the introduction. There has been a substantial glut in the American natural gas market for most of this year, which has been caused by two factors:

An unusually warm winter in most of the country caused consumers to burn much less natural gas than normal to heat their homes and businesses. The Freeport LNG plant was shut down until February 2023. That plant consumes a considerable amount of natural gas, so its shutdown removed a significant amount of supply from the market.

Various natural gas producers have been shutting down or throttling their production in order to avoid feeding natural gas into this supply glut. Range Resources might be actively participating in this as well, although the company made no mention of a conscious effort to reduce production output in its second-quarter press release. The company also kept its guidance flat, which implies that it is not intentionally keeping production down in response to the oversupply in the market. Range Resources currently expects that its 2023 average daily production will be between 2.12 and 2.16 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day, which is quite a bit above the company’s second quarter (although in line with its first-quarter level). In order to achieve this goal, it will need to significantly increase its output in the second half of this year. Personally, I would rather the company not do that, as it is probably better for it to miss its production guidance than produce and sell natural gas at today’s low prices.

Strong Margins And Free Cash Flow

Fortunately, Range Resources is able to produce profitably even with natural gas at today’s low prices. The company’s average production cost year-to-date has been $0.76 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas, which is significantly below the company’s peers:

Range Resources

As of the time of writing, natural gas at Henry Hub is trading at $2.73 per thousand cubic feet. This is pretty close to its six-month high, but it has been range-bound over the past three months or so:

Business Insider

As Range Resources is able to produce natural gas for significantly less than the current market price, this has allowed the company to earn fairly high margins even in today’s climate. Dennis Degner, CEO of Range Resources, apparently agreed with this conclusion in the company’s earnings press release:

“Second quarter results reflect the resilience and durability of Range’s business. Range’s competitive cost structure, low relative capital intensity, liquids optionality, and thoughtful hedging allowed us to generate healthy full-cycle margins and maintain our trajectory towards our target capital structure, despite what we expect is a cyclical low in commodity prices. The Range team remains focused on efficiently developing our Marcellus assets to create value for shareholders into what we believe is an improving macro outlook for natural gas and natural gas liquids.”

The fact that Mr. Degner suggested that the company is achieving healthy full-cycle margins implies that he agrees with my conclusion that the company’s low costs are allowing it to weather the current environment quite well.

This conclusion about the company’s strong margins is reinforced by looking at its free cash flow:

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Levered Free Cash Flow ($5.1) $241.6 $198.8 $273.9 $38.1 $491.7 ($49.1) $223.8 $153.9 Unlevered Free Cash Flow $13.1 $260.4 $220.6 $296.7 $61.2 $519.2 ($16.0) $257.3 $187.5 Click to enlarge

(all figures in millions of U.S. dollars.)

As we can quickly see, Range Resources only had a very limited number of quarters in which its free cash flow went negative. This is a marked improvement from the company’s track record prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly from early last decade when the shale energy boom was just beginning to gain traction. Obviously, the fact that the company is able to generate free cash flow even with natural gas prices at today’s very low levels is a good thing because free cash flow is the money that the company has available to use for tasks that benefit the shareholders. The fact that it is generally producing positive free cash flow now means that it has money to use to pay down debt, buy back shares, or pay a dividend.

Financial Considerations

As I pointed out in my last article on Range Resources:

“It is always important to investigate the way that a company finances its operations before making an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. That is typically accomplished by issuing new debt and using the proceeds to repay the maturing debt since very few companies are able to completely pay off their debt with cash as it matures. As new debt is issued with an interest rate that corresponds to the market interest rate at the time of issuance, this can cause a company’s interest expense to increase following the rollover in certain market conditions. As of the time of writing, interest rates are at the highest level that we have seen in more than twenty years, so it seems certain that any debt rollover today will cause a company’s interest expenses to go up. In addition to interest-rate risk, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. As such, an event that causes a company’s cash flow to decline could push it into financial distress if it has too much debt. When we consider the impact that volatile commodity prices can have on Range Resources’ revenue and cash flows, this is a risk that we should not overlook.”

One ratio that we can use to analyze a company’s financial structure is the net debt-to-equity ratio. As of June 30, 2023, Range Resources had a net debt of $1.6287 billion compared to total shareholders’ equity of $3.3876 billion. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48 today. This is a fairly strong ratio that is well below the 1.0 maximum that I typically like to see an upstream exploration and production company possess. Range Resources’ ratio is also slightly improved over the 0.49 ratio that the company had at the end of the first quarter of this year. This is nice as it shows that the company is not only maintaining but actually improving its financial strength despite the fact that natural gas prices were very low during the second quarter of 2023.

Here is how Range Resources’ financial structure compares to that of its peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio Range Resources Corporation 0.48 EQT Corporation (EQT) 0.29 CNX Resources (CNX) 0.58 Antero Resources (AR) 0.67 Comstock Resources (CRK) 1.03 Click to enlarge

As we can quickly see, Range Resources’ net debt-to-equity ratio compares fairly well to its peers. This is a good sign for our purposes as it clearly indicates that the company is not using an excessive amount of debt to finance its operations. It also indicates that the company is not particularly reliant on debt as a source of financing, which is very nice considering both the rising interest rate environment and the market’s general dislike for anything related to the fossil fuel industry.

Valuation

According to Zacks Investment Research, Range Resources will grow its earnings per share at a 28.40% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.56 at the current stock price. As we have discussed before, any ratio under 1.0 could be a sign that a stock is undervalued relative to the company’s forward earnings per share growth. Clearly, Range Resources fits into this category.

However, pretty much everything in the traditional energy sector has been undervalued by most metrics for quite some time. As such, it would be a good idea to compare Range Resources to its peers in order to see which stock offers the most attractive relative valuation:

Company PEG Ratio Range Resources Corporation 0.56 EQT Corporation 1.11 CNX Resources 2.56 Antero Resources N/A Comstock Resources N/A Click to enlarge

It appears that Range Resources is the only one of these pure-play natural gas producers that is undervalued relative to its earnings per share growth. This is despite the fact that the stock has delivered a reasonably strong performance over the past several months. Thus, it might still make sense to add to a position in Range Resources today.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Range Resources is very well positioned to handle both today’s low natural gas environment and prosper as the market returns to normal. The company’s low costs ensure that it can produce profitably with prices at today’s levels. Indeed, the company has still had positive free cash flow over the past twelve months. This is a huge improvement over the situation that the company was in prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Range Resources also has enormous reserves that could be exploited as the increasing use of natural gas as a supplement to renewables pushes global demand up. When we combine this with a strong balance sheet and an attractive valuation, there might be some reasons to purchase the company’s stock today.