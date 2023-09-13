Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) CEO Marvin Ellison Presents at Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference Transcript

Sep. 13, 2023 2:04 PM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference September 13, 2023 11:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Marvin Ellison - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, everyone. Hello. Thank you for joining us. It's my pleasure to introduce Lowe's. We have Marvin Ellison, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Marvin, thanks so much for joining us today.

Marvin Ellison

Pleasure to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I'm sure the number one question you've been getting, you're still getting is on the macro. And we always appreciate your view. Can you maybe take us through what you're seeing today in terms of the housing market, what it has meant for your business and your view into next year?

Marvin Ellison

Well, great. Well, first, it's great to be here. And on the macro, I want to speak to specific to home improvement because that's really the focal point for us. Overall, with housing, obviously, with rates up, turnover is affected and that's down. You look at home equities being still at record levels, which we think over the mid- to long-term is going to be positive for our space.

But for us, at Lowe's, the two more consistent demand drivers, is home price appreciation and personal disposable income. And as I mentioned, our home price appreciation and equities are up significantly even in pre-pandemic comparisons. But on that personal disposal income, we're seeing that do-it-yourself customer, that DIY to be a bit cautious. And as a reminder, at Lowe's, 75% of our revenue is driven by the DIY customer and 25% by the Pros. Whenever that DIY customer becomes cautious, specifically on big ticket, it disproportionately affects us.

Having said all of that, we feel great about the medium-to long-term prospects of the sector

