August CPI Report: Disinflation Remains But Not Enough To Pivot

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics delivered inflation data for the month of August. While the overall inflation number met expectations by rising 0.6% in the month of August (due to energy price increases), the core CPI number (which excludes food and energy) was one tenth of a percentage point higher than expectations at 0.3% month over month. On a year-over-year basis, headline inflation is at 3.7% with core standing at 4.4% (more than double the Fed’s long-term target). I believe today’s report does not change much for the Fed, and mainly keeps an additional rate hike on the table for some time this year.

The core inflation number, despite being above expectations, continues to show the trend of disinflation. Over the last three months, monthly core inflation numbers have been the lowest of the 12-month period. When annualizing batches of core inflation reports, it appears that core inflation is trending toward 3.7% over the next six months and toward 2.5% in the months following.

The disinflation trend is also continuing to be validated when looking at some of the “stickiest” pricing areas in the economy. Year-over-year prices for housing showed renewed deceleration in August, although rent inflation is decelerating at a slower pace and remains up 7.8% over a year ago. Service sector inflation dropped below 6% for the first time since July of 2022, also indicating a disinflationary trend there.

What really throws a wrench onto the path to 2% inflation is the rise in headline inflation. Despite being segregated from core inflation, energy prices eventually make their way throughout the economy. August’s headline inflation number is the largest monthly increase of the past 12 months and has reversed the downward trend in year-over-year inflation. The Fed will need to carefully monitor whether this is an outlier or a new trend developing.

While energy prices are going up, they're still considered deflationary when examining the year-over-year data. This makes sense considering the major decline in prices that has occurred in the natural gas markets. If we experience a cold winter, or geopolitical events push oil prices higher, we may see energy become a bigger factor in future inflation reports.

One additional price jump in the August inflation report revolved around nondurable goods. The inflation rate jumped from near zero to 2.5% year-over-year. The strong consumer and the growth rates of consumer spending continue to be another “fly in the ointment” for the Fed achieving price stability. If this is the start of a trend in goods inflation, the Fed may need to hold or hike for an even longer period. One silver lining may be the decline in real earnings, but we will have to wait and see.

Based on our recent history with the Federal Reserve, I do not believe the FOMC is willing to place an asterisk next to inflation and state that energy justifies current pricing levels. Fed fund futures are currently priced 12 basis points higher than the Fed Funds effective rate, meaning a coin flip as to whether or not another hike will occur before the end of this year.

Disinflation continues in our economy, but it's still premature to determine where the bottom is here. Inflation may stall above 3% and require further action from the Federal Reserve or the sticky items may drop harder and bring us to the 2% core target. What's clear is that the idea of a rate cut or pivot is still premature.