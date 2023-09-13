Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Replacing T-Bills With 2 Higher Yielding REITs Without Sacrificing Stability

Sep. 13, 2023 3:14 PM ETGMRE, SPG1 Comment
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.28K Followers

Summary

  • Higher interest rates have made many dividend paying stocks and equity-type instruments less attractive compared to risk-free rate alternatives.
  • In the past during the ultra-low interest rate environment there was a desperate search for yield, where REITs provided a part of the solution.
  • Now, the overall REIT market has also become less attractive. This means that investors have to be selective.
  • GMRE and SPG provide nice exposure towards higher yielding cash flows underpinned by resilient business operations, strong balance sheets and promising growth prospects.
Heap of pink piggy banks on wooden blocks written with the alphabet REIT. Illustration of the concept of real estate investment trust

Dragon Claws

Since early 2022, when the FED pivoted from an accommodative monetary policy to a clearly restrictive approach, fixed income instruments have become rather attractive.

As a result, equities and other inherently more risky securities have lost their attractiveness for the yield-seeking

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.28K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

w
whynot1
Today, 3:46 PM
Comments (448)
SPG needs to be purchased at the right price. I suggest $95 +or- 1%
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.