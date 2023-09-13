Super Micro Computer: Shares Retreat As The Earnings Outlook Improves, Minding The Gaps

da-kuk

Tech titans are meeting on Capitol Hill to discuss the power and potential dangers of AI. After nearly a year since the launch of ChatGPT, and a 60% rise among so-called “near-term AI beneficiary” stocks so far this year, it's clear that the money has spoken: AI is here to stay in some form or another. Can lawmakers in DC meaningfully change AI’s path, though? It is a key risk investors in this theme must assess.

Today, I reiterate my hold rating on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). I assert that its valuation is decent following a solid earnings report, while momentum has taken a breather.

Near-Term AI Beneficiaries Lose Momentum Since Earlier in the Year

According to Seeking Alpha, SMCI develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

The California-based $14.2 billion market cap Technology Hardware, Storage, and Peripherals industry company within the Information Technology sector trades at a 23.4 forward price-to-earnings multiple - below that of its sector - and does not pay a dividend. Implied volatility ahead of its October 31, 2023, Q1 2024 earnings report is high at 59%, and short interest (9%) has fallen since I last reported on the name back in early July.

Back in August, SMCI reported an impressive earnings beat. Per-share profits on an operating basis rose to $3.51, a strong $0.60 beat, while the firm grew top-line revenue by 33% from year-ago levels, also above analysts’ expectations. The management team offered guidance that was generally in line with what Wall Street was expecting, while non-GAAP net income per diluted share is seen in the $2.75 to $3.50 range, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. More impressively, SMCI now forecasts FY 2024 net sales of $9.5 billion to $10.5 billion, versus expectations of just $6.9 billion.

Big FY 2024 Revenue Outlook

SMCI Company Filings

Shares plunged in reaction to the report, though. The lukewarm Q4 guidance was seen as a soft spot, but I assert that could simply be setting the bar low given what other industry players are reporting. We might have a better gauge after Adobe and Taiwan Semi report this week and early next month. Wedbush Securities analyst Matt Bryson highlighted that lofty expectations going into the report - a concern of mine back in July - and might have contributed to the share price drop post-earnings.

Still, he raised his price target to $250, while maintaining an underperform rating. Key to watch will be how AI cloud demand progresses and if SMCI can maintain its margins. The bulls assert that $15-$17 of EPS is doable in the coming fiscal year - if that plays out, then a mere 20 multiple warrants a $300 -$340 share price. Margins and the supply of products remain key risks.

As it stands, earnings are expected to sum to $16.50 over the next 12 months and perhaps nearing $20 in FY 2025. If we apply a 20 multiple on $16.5 of EPS, then a valuation target of $330 is appropriate - that is a significant increase from my previous take given the more sanguine earnings outlook. The PEG ratio has also fallen from about 3 to less than 1 - much to the delight of SMCI bulls.

SMCI: Earnings Trajectory Improves

Seeking Alpha

SMCI: A Better Earnings Outlook Improves the PEG

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, SMCI features much healthier factor ratings, and the C- valuation rating undersells the earnings outlook in my view. With high EPS growth, robust profitability and free cash flow, and bullish EPS revisions, there are tailwinds here. Momentum, though, is more concerning in my opinion. I will detail that later.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q1 2024 earnings date of Tuesday, October 31 AMC. Before that, the company is slated to present at a pair of conferences. First is the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference 2023, which ends today (September 13). Next is the Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference 2023, which takes place from September 19 to 20.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

SMCI continues to consolidate following its post-earnings gap down from near $350 to $300. That drop occurred on bearish RSI divergence, too. The bulls were then unable to even partially fill that gap on a rally attempt in late August.

Now, an uptrend support line has developed that comes into play at the $250 mark as of mid-September. While my July valuation thesis undersold the likely fair value of SMCI, I was roughly right in highlighting the momentum downtick. Of course, the stock went on to hit an all-time high of $357 before the drop. For now, though, what concerns me is a downside gap that may get filled should SMCI fall under $230 - the rising 200-day moving average also comes into play around the late-May gap higher. In my view, the risk/reward is not encouraging enough to warrant a buy rating. If shares rise above $300, however, then that likely implies a move to new all-time highs in short order.

Overall, momentum has waned, and key support is in play that the bulls must defend.

SMCI: A Pair of Gaps to Watch

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my hold rating on SMCI. The valuation picture has improved, but this highly volatile stock has some near-term technical risks that have me concerned. If the stock climbs above the late-August peak, the risk/reward actually improves in my view.