Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Bank of America Securities Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 13, 2023 2:19 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.48K Followers

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bank of America Securities Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference Call September 13, 2023 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Osvaldik - Chief Financial Officer

Jon Freier - President of Consumer Group

Conference Call Participants

David Barden - Bank of America

David Barden

Hey, everybody. Thanks and welcome again to the 2023 BofA Telco Media Conference. I'm Dave Barden, I head up Telecommunications and Comm Infrastructure Research for the bank here in New York for the U.S. and Canada. Obviously, we're super pleased to have with us today, T-Mobile and representing T-Mobile today is Chief Financial Officer, Peter Osvaldik; and President of the Consumer Group, Jon Freier. So thank you guys for coming. Really appreciate it. Do you guys have to do any Safe Harbor?

Peter Osvaldik

Yes, let's go ahead and do it. Just for the record, we may make forward-looking statements, speak about non-GAAP metrics, so please look at our filings for risks and reconciliations. I'll do that after.

David Barden

All right. So, thank you guys for being here. Before we kind of jump into kind of the core business stuff and an update; I think I want to maybe talk about some of the headlines that have been coming out. The one that kind of had people scratching their heads a little bit was the Comcast 600 megahertz spectrum announcement. And I think there's a couple of things that were -- that struck people about it.

Number one was the mere fact that telcos and cables are actually talking to one another. And the second was that the deal was structured in a way that goes out to 2028 which does -- people don't really understand. And then the third piece was that there's some sort of leasing something in there where Comcast can choose not to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.