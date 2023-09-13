Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference - (Transcript)

Sep. 13, 2023 2:31 PM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 13, 2023 8:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Casper - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Tejas Savant

Hey, everyone. Good morning. Welcome to Day Three of the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference. I'm Tejas Savant and I cover the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics sector at Morgan Stanley.

So it's my pleasure today to host Thermo Fisher. And from the company, we have Chairman, President and CEO, Marc Casper. So Marc, thank you for doing this.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tejas Savant

Maybe just to kick things off, it's been a very dynamic environment for life science tools so far this year. As someone who's been in the industry for a long time now, can you talk to us about how you're thinking about the current dynamics?

Marc Casper

Tejas, thanks for having us here today. It's great to be in New York and see everybody in the ballroom. So this is my favorite conference of the year and I actually don't say that to everybody because it's good marketing, I guess. But 14 years ago, roughly to this day, I presented in the morning, and I got promoted to CEO in the evening. So it always has a positive place to my heart. In terms of the industry, I think in periods of transition and change, there's wonderful opportunities, right? And I always think about how do you navigate different environments in a way that you deliver really good short-term performance and you deliver moves that strengthen the company for the longer term. So I think everybody expected, coming into this year, that

