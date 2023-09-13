magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

In February, I believed that shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were seeing back pains. The company has been a long-term secular growth play in the spine industry, and despite its strong track record, it surprised investors with a $3 billion deal for NuVasive, which has seen a terrible reception despite anticipated cost synergies.

Given this backdrop, I believed that a 25% pullback looked interesting, although the situation would remain uncertain for a while and pre-deal valuations were quite demanding. With Globus doing well on a standalone basis so far this year, and shares down another ten dollars, valuations are improving rapidly, as shares are rapidly approaching my entry target.

Spine Disorders

Globus Medical produces musculoskeletal implants which are used for patients who suffer from spine disorders. The company went public in 2012, with shares trading at $12 at the time, with growth, profitability and a strong balance sheet looking quite compelling.

The company has launched over a hundred products since it was founded in 2003, addressing a broad range of product categories in the spine. These were classified in the Innovative Fusion segment (which focuses on surgical procedures) and Disruptive Technologies (focusing on novel procedures and earlier intervention).

The company was outgrowing the general market as it was taking market share from established players like Medtronic (MDT), Stryker (SYK) and Synthes (which is part of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)).

The company generated nearly $400 million in sales in 2012, on which it posted GAAP operating margins near 30%, quite compelling numbers. Since the public offering the company has seen steady growth in the decade which followed as 2021 revenues had grown to $958 million, although this was accompanied by some margin pressure with GAAP earnings reported at $149 million. This resulted in GAAP earnings of $1.44 per share, with adjusted earnings coming in at $2.04 per share, as the adjustments looked quite fair.

With shares trading at $80 in February of this year, the company commanded an $8.1 billion equity valuation with 101 million shares. This valuation includes a $905 million net cash position, for a $7.2 billion enterprise valuation. This valued the business at 7 times sales of around $1.02 billion and 35 times adjusted earnings.

Shares fell from $80 to $60 overnight in February, shedding $2 billion in shareholder value, on the back of the announcement that the company was looking to acquire NuVasive in an all-stock deal valued at $3.1 billion. The deal was set to add $1.14 billion in sales, with $170 million in synergies seen by year three. The $2 billion in value being lost (in an all-stock deal) on the back of a $3.1 billion deal tag looked like quite an overreaction.

One potential reason for the move lower was that NuVasive only posted very modest GAAP profits, with adjusted earnings reported around one hundred million, as both cultures were not similar, while M&A in the medtech sector has not always played out.

With a pro forma 140 million share count, the company commanded a similar $7.5 billion enterprise valuation after the announcement, but now for a business with more than $2 billion in sales. The valuation looked attractive, yet with pro forma earnings still seen largely around $2 per share, or with even some modest dilution seen, I found the resulting valuation still demanding at $60.

That said, the synergy numbers had the potential to boost earnings to about $3 per share, but some real execution was needed, as I was not yet willing to commit at $60 per share.

Coming Down

Since the deal announcement, shares of Globus Medial shares have been trading range bound between $50 and $60 per share, now trading at the lower end of the range.

In February, Globus posted 2022 sales of $1.02 billion with adjusted earnings coming in at $2.06 per share, as the company guided for 2023 sales to rise to $1.1 billion and earnings to come in around $2.30 per share. Despite the uncertainty caused by the pending deal, Globus has seen solid operating momentum. In August, Globus posted second a 15% increase in sales for the first half of the year to $568 million. Adjusted earnings for the period came in seventeen cents ahead at $1.15 per share, as the company upped the full year sales guidance to $1.125 billion, which quite frankly looks conservative.

With shares down to $50, the market value of the firm has fallen to just over $5 billion, and with net cash balances having grown to a billion, the enterprise valuation has fallen to $4 billion here, meaning that multiples are compressing rapidly.

On the first day of September, Globus announced that the deal with NuVasive had closed. The bad thing is that NuVasive had seen softer operating performance, with second quarter sales up just 2% to $317 million. Working with a pro forma share count of 140 million shares, the company now commands a $7 billion equity valuation, or about $6 billion if we factor in net cash.

This values the operations now far below 3 times sales, and while I am still happy to work with a roughly $2 per share earnings power, I see valuations having come down to a low twenty times earnings multiple, after factoring in net cash holdings.

Concluding

The situation above looks highly compelling, and while Globus Medical has seen strong growth this year, I am getting more appealed to Globus here. Given this observation, I am tempted to get involved with Globus here, but I anxiously look forward to the coming quarters before making up my mind and (re)considering my investment case and a long position.

Current levels start to look quite compelling, certainly, if shares drop to the forties, provided that Globus can stick to its long-term promises. This includes a potential run improvement in earnings power towards $3 per share if synergies of the NuVasive deal can be realized, as the business continues to hold onto a strong net cash position.