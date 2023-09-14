W. P. Carey: Best Time In 3 Years To Buy This 7% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat
Summary
- The surge in interest rates has created an opportunity to invest in high-yield sectors like utilities and REITs.
- W. P. Carey Inc., a 50-year-old veteran REIT, offers a 7% yield, the highest in three years.
- W. P. Carey historically doesn't go much below 12X FFO, where it trades now.
- The dividend remains secure due to its stable business model, diversified portfolio, and strong tenant base.
- Its slow growth rate makes it more of a trading stock than a "buy and hold forever" name. Use trailing stops to capture W. P. Carey's periodic periods of outrageous overvaluations, which allow 21% to 110% annual returns on the stock over a period of several months.
This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.
The surge in interest rates has created a glorious opportunity in high-yield sectors like utilities and real estate investment trusts, or REITs.
Just as we saw in 2018, when the Fed's tightening cycle caused a mini-REITpocalypse, today, some of the world's highest-quality REITs are getting slammed.
W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is a legend in its industry, a 50-year-old veteran with a 25-year dividend growth streak.
The yield on this venerable aristocrat is approaching 7%, the highest level in three years.
Several readers have asked me to check in on WPC to ensure this soaring yield is okay.
Rest assured, WPC's dividend remains very secure. Let me show you why this is one of Wall Street's safest 7% yields.
Rock-Solid Business For A Rock Solid Dividend
W.P. Carey is one of the world's oldest REITs, founded 50 years ago, in 1973. In that time, it's survived and thrived through a 20% interest rate, mortgage rates of 16%, recessions, 9/11, two killer Pandemics, and the great REIT lockdown crisis of 2020.
Since 1998, it's been raising its dividend every year. It was just one of 17 REITS not to cut its dividend during the Great Financial Crisis.
That's courtesy of one of the world's supremely safe and stable business models.
WPC is a triple-net-lease REIT, but a globally diversified one. It owns almost 1,500 properties leased to 400 tenants. 65% are in the U.S., Canada, or Mexico, with another 34% in Europe. Its occupancy rate is 99%.
It also owns 85 self-storage REITS, totaling 53,000 units with 92% occupancy.
WPC is extremely diversified in its business:
29% industrial
24% warehouse
17% retail
16% office
4% self-storage
10% other.
It's 20% retail stores, 9% consumer services, 7% beverage and food, 7% automotive, 6% healthcare, 6% grocery, 5% cargo transportation, and over eight other industries.
WPC's single biggest tenant makes up 2.6% of its rent. Its top 10 tenants are 19% of its rent.
WPC's payout ratio of 80% is so safe that if all 10 of its top tenants went bankrupt overnight and couldn't recoup a penny in rent, its 6.7% yielding dividend would still be covered by AFFO.
But that won't happen outside of nuclear war because WPC's top 10 tenants are here.
U-Haul
The government of Spain
Apotex Medical R&D
Italian and German B2B business
Helweg self-storage (Germany)
Extra-space storage
OBI Polish self-storage
ABC Tech (North American auto manufacturing)
private schools in the U.S.
Croatian grocery chain.
Are you maybe worried about the office properties? These aren't U.S. properties where Google employees continue to demand the right to work from home.
These are office properties like Canadian Pharma R&D labs.
57% of its rent is linked to inflation, giving it some hedging protection.
Rent increases have helped drive same-store property growth of 4.3% in the last two quarters, up from 1.5% during the Pandemic.
OK, that's pretty diversified, and the occupancy rates are great. But what about in the coming recession?
WPC has just 6% of rent maturing in 2024, the year of recession. And keep in mind that Europe is already in a mild recession.
Occupancy is 99% right now and never fell below 98.3% during the Pandemic.
WPC was unaffected when some REITs struggled with sub-90 % occupancy due to lockdowns.
This is a business model that's so stable it almost makes Realty Income (O) look volatile;)
While Realty Income does 15-year leases on its net-lease-buybacks, WPC often does 20-year leases.
The average weighted lease is 11 years, meaning WPC has rock-solid cash flow predictability.
WPC is one of the world's safest 7% yielding stocks, never mind one of the safest 7% yielding aristocrats.
Risk Profile: Why Not Everyone Might Want To Buy W.P Carey
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
W.P Carey's Risk Profile Includes
Theoretical competition risk: low barriers to entry in triple-net-lease space.
Tenant credit risk: about 70% of tenants are non-rated or not-investment grade
High inflation risk: Most leases are locked in with relatively low escalators
Interest rate risk: could negatively affect its cost of capital
Share price risk: If the stock price were to remain depressed for long enough,
WPC has used short-duration borrowing with a weighted duration on its bonds of 3.9 years.
The good news is that EU borrowing allows it to maintain 3.3% average borrowing costs vs. a 6.5% average cap rate on new properties.
Its twin BBB+ credit ratings mean it has a low cost of capital and healthy investment spreads.
WPC's debt maturities are rather beneficial. Its bonds maturing in 2024, 2025, and 2026 will barely increase its weighted average borrowing costs.
Not until 2028 will there be a modest increase in average borrowing costs. And that increase should only do a little to hinder WPC's growth outlook.
WPC's growth outlook has never been solid, and in fact, other than one year in 2013 when it significantly increased the dividend, it has favored token 1% annual hikes.
|
Investment Strategy
|
Yield
|
LT Consensus Growth
|
LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|
Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
W.P Carey
|
6.7%
|
1.40%
|
8.1%
|
5.7%
|
REITs
|
4.6%
|
7.0%
|
11.6%
|
8.1%
|
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|
3.5%
|
9.70%
|
13.2%
|
9.2%
|
Dividend Champions
|
2.6%
|
8.1%
|
10.7%
|
7.5%
|
60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|
2.1%
|
5.1%
|
7.2%
|
5.0%
|
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|
1.9%
|
9.7%
|
11.6%
|
8.1%
|
Dividend Aristocrats
|
1.9%
|
8.5%
|
10.4%
|
7.3%
|
S&P 500
|
1.4%
|
8.5%
|
9.9%
|
6.9%
|
Nasdaq
|
0.8%
|
11.2%
|
12.0%
|
8.4%
(Source: FactSet, Morningstar.)
WPC's yield is spectacular, but the 1.4% growth rate is not. WPC offers some solid valuation boost to an otherwise tepid 8% total return potential that many other wonderful blue chips, such as Verizon (VZ), can top.
safety and quality score: 90%
12/13 Super SWAN quality dividend aristocrat (champion technically)
current price: $63.60
historical fair value: $78.20
discount: 18%
DK rating: potential good buy
yield: 6.7%
LT growth consensus 1.4%
LT growth consensus: 8.1%
10-year valuation boost: 2.1% CAGR
10-year consensus total return potential: 10.2% CAGR = 164% vs 130% S&P 500.
Over the next decade, WPC should outperform the overvalued market. And in the next two years, it might be capable of 17% annual returns, about 6X better than the S&P 500 (SP500).
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting its risk model
which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics
50% of metrics are industry-specific
This risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
W.P Carey Scores 32nd Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
supply chain management
crisis management
cyber-security
privacy protection
efficiency
R&D efficiency
innovation management
labor relations
talent retention
worker training/skills improvement
customer relationship management
climate strategy adaptation
corporate governance
brand management.
Realty Income's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 413th Best In The Master List (18th Percentile In The Master List)
|
Classification
|
S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|
BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|
100
|
Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|
Very Low Risk
|
Strong ESG Stocks
|
86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|
Foreign Dividend Stocks
|
77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|
Ultra SWANs
|
74
|
Good
|
Low Risk
|
Realty Income
|
70
|
Good
|
Low Risk
|
Dividend Aristocrats
|
67
|
Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|
Low Risk
|
Low Volatility Stocks
|
65
|
Above-Average
|
Low Risk
|
Master List average
|
61
|
Above-Average
|
Low Risk
|
Dividend Kings
|
60
|
Above-Average
|
Low Risk
|
Hyper-Growth stocks
|
59
|
Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|
Medium Risk
|
Dividend Champions
|
55
|
Average
|
Medium Risk
|
Monthly Dividend Stocks
|
41
|
Average
|
Medium Risk
|
W.P Carey
|
32
|
Below-Average
|
Medium-Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal.)
Realty Income's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 18% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as
Black Hills Corp - Super SWAN dividend king
Camden Property Trust Ultra SWAN
Apple - Ultra SWAN
American States Water - Ultra SWAN dividend king
Consolidated Edison - Super SWAN dividend aristocrat.
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and WPC is below-average at managing theirs, according to S&P.
How We Monitor W.P Carey's Risk Profile
11 analysts
two credit rating agencies
13 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management
“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?"
- John Maynard Keynes.
There are no sacred cows. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Bottom Line: Don't Let Wall Street Fool You, It's The Best Time In 3 Years To Buy This 7% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat
WPC isn't suitable for everyone due to its slow growth rate.
I prefer something with the growth prospects for TC Energy when it comes to opportunistic ultra-yield.
But here's why WPC might be a potentially good buy today.
This is a world-class REIT with a legendary culture of conservatism. It's the most globally diversified NNN-REIT, and its business is a fortress.
That's saying something when your occupancy stays below 98.3% during the worst economic crisis in 75 years.
There are higher-yielding stocks and faster-growing stocks. But most require owning a sector that some people would like to be more comfortable with.
Pipelines and Tobacco are the only game in town at yields this high. But WPC, at the highest yield in 3 years, represents a defensive, recession-resistant, undervalued opportunity to earn a solid 45% return in the next 1.5 years.
That's about 8X better than the S&P 500. And best of all, WPC offers something few other companies do today. Near certainty about the kind of income you can expect and the kind of returns you will get.
This is the ultimate slow-and-steady triple-net-lease REIT. One that has yet to have a yield this attractive since the Pandemic lows.
And even then, the peak yield was 7.5%.
That means minimal downside risk and plenty of upside risk, and consider what happened the last time WPC traded at 12X FFO.
Buffett-Like Returns From A Blue-Chip Bargain Hiding In Plain Sight
Note that WPC has been slow-growing over the last 11 years - growing at the same rate analysts expect in the long term.
So, it's not speculative to say this is worth 15X FFO; that's an objective market fact.
And today, WPC is trading at a very attractive 12X FFO.
Is it a buy-and-hold forever investment? I would say no. But WPC is an excellent ultra-yield opportunity right now.
How To Earn 30% Annual Returns On WPC
How To Earn 21% Annual Returns On WPC
How To Earn 110% Annual Returns On WPC
How To Earn 84% Annual Returns On WPC
OK, those are some impressive returns because WPC eventually becomes overvalued again.
But how do you know when WPC's bubble highs are near their top? How do you lock in Buffett-like short-term returns on WPC while enjoying a very safe 7% yield?
Trailing stops! Set a trailing stop, and the stop will trail behind by either a dollar amount or %.
This will allow the market to decide for you when the WPC trade ends.
Naturally, you won't get the top price unless you use a tight stop of around 5% and WPC goes straight up like in 2011 or right into the Pandemic.
But for something like WPC, which grows like moss but is safe as a bank vault and is constantly going from undervalued to absurdly overvalued?
You must take advantage of a trailing stop because WPC seldom goes below 12X FFO.
Look at the charts; this is likely the bottom, and you can lock in excellent yield and, with a trailing stop, probably an excellent 40% to 60% gain in the coming few months.
This article was written by
Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 175,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor.
Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox.
He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (based on page views) and has over 111,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies (Wiley/Amazon).Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
