W. P. Carey: Best Time In 3 Years To Buy This 7% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat

Sep. 14, 2023 7:00 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)9 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The surge in interest rates has created an opportunity to invest in high-yield sectors like utilities and REITs.
  • W. P. Carey Inc., a 50-year-old veteran REIT, offers a 7% yield, the highest in three years.
  • W. P. Carey historically doesn't go much below 12X FFO, where it trades now.
  • The dividend remains secure due to its stable business model, diversified portfolio, and strong tenant base.
  • Its slow growth rate makes it more of a trading stock than a "buy and hold forever" name. Use trailing stops to capture W. P. Carey's periodic periods of outrageous overvaluations, which allow 21% to 110% annual returns on the stock over a period of several months.
Coin stacks with letter dice - Yield

Zerbor

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

The surge in interest rates has created a glorious opportunity in high-yield sectors like utilities and real estate investment trusts, or REITs.

Just as we saw in 2018, when the Fed's tightening

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
111.85K Followers

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 175,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (based on page views) and has over 111,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies (Wiley/Amazon).  

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:23 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.01K)
psgros profile picture
psgros
Today, 8:29 AM
Investing Group
Comments (391)
Thanks for the good info.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:22 AM
Premium
Comments (11.04K)
Brad,
You cite Uhaul has the #1 company protecting its soild safe yield but isn't Uhaul being on disposition track very very soon ?
What effect will that have on dividend safety if any
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:27 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.01K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut

UHAL officially will exercise its Q1-24 purchase option for 78 assets at an 8.2% yield. I will update the cash flow model after Q3 earnings. Full disclosure: I own UHAL and I'm also a U-haul dealer. All the best
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 7:57 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.5K)
Thought this article should have mentioned debt maturing over next several years and impact of UHaul’s option to buy back its properties.

Long WPC VICI
D
DividendNovice
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (31)
I have read various places that WPC was less aggressive than its peers in refinancing when rates were at historic lows. Any thoughts on this?
r
robmceachran
Today, 7:58 AM
Comments (359)
read his article
birder profile picture
birder
Today, 7:13 AM
Comments (3.66K)
I did recently add another 100 shares. The dividend is difficult to beat. WPC is one of my largest holdings.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:01 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.01K)
@birder Nice job. Thanks for reading and commenting. Bill Carey was a pioneer in sale-leasebacks and we're entering a terrific environment for these transactions. All the best
