This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

The surge in interest rates has created a glorious opportunity in high-yield sectors like utilities and real estate investment trusts, or REITs.

Just as we saw in 2018, when the Fed's tightening cycle caused a mini-REITpocalypse, today, some of the world's highest-quality REITs are getting slammed.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is a legend in its industry, a 50-year-old veteran with a 25-year dividend growth streak.

The yield on this venerable aristocrat is approaching 7%, the highest level in three years.

Several readers have asked me to check in on WPC to ensure this soaring yield is okay.

Rest assured, WPC's dividend remains very secure. Let me show you why this is one of Wall Street's safest 7% yields.

Rock-Solid Business For A Rock Solid Dividend

W.P. Carey is one of the world's oldest REITs, founded 50 years ago, in 1973. In that time, it's survived and thrived through a 20% interest rate, mortgage rates of 16%, recessions, 9/11, two killer Pandemics, and the great REIT lockdown crisis of 2020.

Since 1998, it's been raising its dividend every year. It was just one of 17 REITS not to cut its dividend during the Great Financial Crisis.

That's courtesy of one of the world's supremely safe and stable business models.

WPC is a triple-net-lease REIT, but a globally diversified one. It owns almost 1,500 properties leased to 400 tenants. 65% are in the U.S., Canada, or Mexico, with another 34% in Europe. Its occupancy rate is 99%.

It also owns 85 self-storage REITS, totaling 53,000 units with 92% occupancy.

WPC is extremely diversified in its business:

29% industrial

24% warehouse

17% retail

16% office

4% self-storage

10% other.

It's 20% retail stores, 9% consumer services, 7% beverage and food, 7% automotive, 6% healthcare, 6% grocery, 5% cargo transportation, and over eight other industries.

WPC's single biggest tenant makes up 2.6% of its rent. Its top 10 tenants are 19% of its rent.

WPC's payout ratio of 80% is so safe that if all 10 of its top tenants went bankrupt overnight and couldn't recoup a penny in rent, its 6.7% yielding dividend would still be covered by AFFO.

But that won't happen outside of nuclear war because WPC's top 10 tenants are here.

U-Haul The government of Spain Apotex Medical R&D Italian and German B2B business Helweg self-storage (Germany) Extra-space storage OBI Polish self-storage ABC Tech (North American auto manufacturing) private schools in the U.S. Croatian grocery chain.

Are you maybe worried about the office properties? These aren't U.S. properties where Google employees continue to demand the right to work from home.

These are office properties like Canadian Pharma R&D labs.

57% of its rent is linked to inflation, giving it some hedging protection.

Rent increases have helped drive same-store property growth of 4.3% in the last two quarters, up from 1.5% during the Pandemic.

OK, that's pretty diversified, and the occupancy rates are great. But what about in the coming recession?

WPC has just 6% of rent maturing in 2024, the year of recession. And keep in mind that Europe is already in a mild recession.

Occupancy is 99% right now and never fell below 98.3% during the Pandemic.

WPC was unaffected when some REITs struggled with sub-90 % occupancy due to lockdowns.

This is a business model that's so stable it almost makes Realty Income (O) look volatile;)

While Realty Income does 15-year leases on its net-lease-buybacks, WPC often does 20-year leases.

The average weighted lease is 11 years, meaning WPC has rock-solid cash flow predictability.

WPC is one of the world's safest 7% yielding stocks, never mind one of the safest 7% yielding aristocrats.

Risk Profile: Why Not Everyone Might Want To Buy W.P Carey

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

W.P Carey's Risk Profile Includes

Theoretical competition risk: low barriers to entry in triple-net-lease space.

Tenant credit risk: about 70% of tenants are non-rated or not-investment grade

High inflation risk: Most leases are locked in with relatively low escalators

Interest rate risk: could negatively affect its cost of capital

Share price risk: If the stock price were to remain depressed for long enough,

WPC has used short-duration borrowing with a weighted duration on its bonds of 3.9 years.

The good news is that EU borrowing allows it to maintain 3.3% average borrowing costs vs. a 6.5% average cap rate on new properties.

Its twin BBB+ credit ratings mean it has a low cost of capital and healthy investment spreads.

WPC's debt maturities are rather beneficial. Its bonds maturing in 2024, 2025, and 2026 will barely increase its weighted average borrowing costs.

Not until 2028 will there be a modest increase in average borrowing costs. And that increase should only do a little to hinder WPC's growth outlook.

WPC's growth outlook has never been solid, and in fact, other than one year in 2013 when it significantly increased the dividend, it has favored token 1% annual hikes.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return W.P Carey 6.7% 1.40% 8.1% 5.7% REITs 4.6% 7.0% 11.6% 8.1% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.5% 9.70% 13.2% 9.2% Dividend Champions 2.6% 8.1% 10.7% 7.5% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 1.9% 9.7% 11.6% 8.1% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% Nasdaq 0.8% 11.2% 12.0% 8.4% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet, Morningstar.)

WPC's yield is spectacular, but the 1.4% growth rate is not. WPC offers some solid valuation boost to an otherwise tepid 8% total return potential that many other wonderful blue chips, such as Verizon (VZ), can top.

safety and quality score: 90%

12/13 Super SWAN quality dividend aristocrat (champion technically)

current price: $63.60

historical fair value: $78.20

discount: 18%

DK rating: potential good buy

yield: 6.7%

LT growth consensus 1.4%

LT growth consensus: 8.1%

10-year valuation boost: 2.1% CAGR

10-year consensus total return potential: 10.2% CAGR = 164% vs 130% S&P 500.

Over the next decade, WPC should outperform the overvalued market. And in the next two years, it might be capable of 17% annual returns, about 6X better than the S&P 500 (SP500).

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting its risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry-specific

This risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

W.P Carey Scores 32nd Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

customer relationship management

climate strategy adaptation

corporate governance

brand management.

Realty Income's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 413th Best In The Master List (18th Percentile In The Master List)

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Realty Income 70 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk W.P Carey 32 Below-Average Medium-Risk Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal.)

Realty Income's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 18% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as

Black Hills Corp - Super SWAN dividend king

Camden Property Trust Ultra SWAN

Apple - Ultra SWAN

American States Water - Ultra SWAN dividend king

Consolidated Edison - Super SWAN dividend aristocrat.

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and WPC is below-average at managing theirs, according to S&P.

How We Monitor W.P Carey's Risk Profile

11 analysts

two credit rating agencies

13 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes.

There are no sacred cows. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Don't Let Wall Street Fool You, It's The Best Time In 3 Years To Buy This 7% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat

WPC isn't suitable for everyone due to its slow growth rate.

I prefer something with the growth prospects for TC Energy when it comes to opportunistic ultra-yield.

But here's why WPC might be a potentially good buy today.

This is a world-class REIT with a legendary culture of conservatism. It's the most globally diversified NNN-REIT, and its business is a fortress.

That's saying something when your occupancy stays below 98.3% during the worst economic crisis in 75 years.

There are higher-yielding stocks and faster-growing stocks. But most require owning a sector that some people would like to be more comfortable with.

Pipelines and Tobacco are the only game in town at yields this high. But WPC, at the highest yield in 3 years, represents a defensive, recession-resistant, undervalued opportunity to earn a solid 45% return in the next 1.5 years.

That's about 8X better than the S&P 500. And best of all, WPC offers something few other companies do today. Near certainty about the kind of income you can expect and the kind of returns you will get.

This is the ultimate slow-and-steady triple-net-lease REIT. One that has yet to have a yield this attractive since the Pandemic lows.

And even then, the peak yield was 7.5%.

That means minimal downside risk and plenty of upside risk, and consider what happened the last time WPC traded at 12X FFO.

Buffett-Like Returns From A Blue-Chip Bargain Hiding In Plain Sight

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Note that WPC has been slow-growing over the last 11 years - growing at the same rate analysts expect in the long term.

So, it's not speculative to say this is worth 15X FFO; that's an objective market fact.

And today, WPC is trading at a very attractive 12X FFO.

Is it a buy-and-hold forever investment? I would say no. But WPC is an excellent ultra-yield opportunity right now.

How To Earn 30% Annual Returns On WPC

FAST Graphs, FactSet

How To Earn 21% Annual Returns On WPC

FAST Graphs, FactSet

How To Earn 110% Annual Returns On WPC

FAST Graphs, FactSet

How To Earn 84% Annual Returns On WPC

FAST Graphs, FactSet

OK, those are some impressive returns because WPC eventually becomes overvalued again.

But how do you know when WPC's bubble highs are near their top? How do you lock in Buffett-like short-term returns on WPC while enjoying a very safe 7% yield?

Trailing stops! Set a trailing stop, and the stop will trail behind by either a dollar amount or %.

This will allow the market to decide for you when the WPC trade ends.

Naturally, you won't get the top price unless you use a tight stop of around 5% and WPC goes straight up like in 2011 or right into the Pandemic.

But for something like WPC, which grows like moss but is safe as a bank vault and is constantly going from undervalued to absurdly overvalued?

You must take advantage of a trailing stop because WPC seldom goes below 12X FFO.

Look at the charts; this is likely the bottom, and you can lock in excellent yield and, with a trailing stop, probably an excellent 40% to 60% gain in the coming few months.