Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

There Is Only One Apple

Sep. 13, 2023 4:16 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)3 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple's iPhone continues to dominate the smartphone market, with superior quality and functionality compared to competitors.
  • Apple's other segments, such as services, Mac, and wearables, are expected to drive higher-than-anticipated sales growth.
  • Despite recent concerns about competition from Huawei and the Chinese market, Apple's iPhone sales are likely to remain strong.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

MacBook pro 2021 half-open with iPhone 13 lit by the retina display

Wirestock

Since introducing the original iPhone in 2007, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has pioneered the smartphone market beyond my wildest expectations. I recall that suddenly (after the initial iPhone launch), copycats started popping up everywhere with their versions of a buttonless touchscreen phone similar

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • Our Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement our Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn an extra 40-60% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Own Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now, and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
43.53K Followers

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal pages, when I was sixteen. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX. So, I convinced him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first stock when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and much more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges and would buy Apple stock in the $140-150 range.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

D
Doan_2020
Today, 5:16 PM
Comments (136)
Covered calls if you like appl so much.
Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 4:47 PM
Premium
Comments (20.71K)
I believe this is a great opportunity to buy AAPL.

I agree that the iPhone will sell record numbers and receive converts from Android hardware because they are made well. The company knows what they are doing.
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 4:33 PM
Comments (10.11K)
Yep, and they’re about to break support.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.