Kraft Heinz: Value Trap Or Cheap Enough To Keep Holding?

Sep. 13, 2023 4:16 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)6 Comments
Cameron Smith
Summary

  • Kraft Heinz is a mediocre company that is trading at a fair price of 13.1x TTM P/E due to its stagnant total revenue growth.
  • The company has done well reducing debt in recent years but their low 5.4% ROIC makes it hard to meaningfully leverage returns for equity investors.
  • With cash flow from operations (adjusted for impairments) of $3.8 billion over the past five years, the 25% spent on capex would imply an FCF yield to shareholders around 6.9%.

Warren Buffett"s Berkshire Group Buys Heinz

Oli Scarff

Shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) remain in the dumpster at 13.1x TTM P/E due to stagnant volumes and a still high debt load. I have sadly been an owner of Kraft Heinz since 2018 with an average

This article was written by

Through always enjoying the concepts of value creation and business management it has allowed me to explore potential investments at an academic and strategic level. My investment ideas are presented through two sides; with the most important being financial performance and the second most important being valuation. In my opinion, if a company does not meet certain financial criteria, a valuation of that company can only mean something if you are investing in the senior debt at best or if you are purely speculating at worst. Focusing on return on invested capital (ROIC), I classify potential investments as either long-term/indefinite investments, medium-term investments, or value traps. 1) Long-term/Indefinite: ROIC of greater than 9% and able to grow intrinsic value 2) Medium-term: ROIC of 6 – 9% and able to maintain intrinsic value. 3) Value Traps: ROIC of less than 6% and not able to meet their cost of capital My investing philosophy stems from Warren Buffett’s focus on long-term moats and value creation while expanding to include potential growth opportunities from the approach of Peter Lynch. At heart, I am a long-term investor that looks to buy value opportunities at a 30 per cent discount to intrinsic value with the potential to earn over 9 per cent return on equity (ROE) adjusted for the equity value per share that is paid at purchase. I believe growth is always a subjective variable but can be estimated through a product of retained earnings and the companies return on equity given the variability of both in the past decade.Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KHC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long KHC with an average cost base of $43.57.While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

D
David RG
Today, 5:13 PM
Premium
Comments (6.69K)
If only it were as simple as "healthier" brands. It goes beyond that in many cases. They do not have iconic brands, they have old brands that in many cases have lost their relevance.

Let's consider Maxwell House. Is Starbucks Coffee healthier? Nestle paid $7 billion for the rights to the latter (at retail) and KHC cannot unload MH no matter how hard they try. It's a crappy brand and with that you get poor ROIC.
arok79 profile picture
arok79
Today, 5:07 PM
Comments (5.34K)
Holder of the stock for some time now. Nothing sexy about it but I am a believer in the company. Buying it now when nobody wants it is good timing. Pays you to wait as well. Long KHC
T
1TurboTrader
Today, 4:56 PM
Premium
Comments (445)
I bought KHC when it was maybe .20 higher than it is now . I’ve been happy that it had appreciated in value almost my entire time of ownership. I sold a little at $38. And I’ve collected the dividend for years so I’m in really good shape. I think this is a great buying opportunity. It’s more about the 2 year treasuries then it is about what’s going on with the company. IMO. I THINK if you buy now within 6 months you’ll be very happy you bought. But of course only time will tell. In the mean time I’ll keep collecting those dividends and being happy I’m up money over the long haul . I’ll likely add some too a little now and more if it continues to go down .
Steve Rasher profile picture
Steve Rasher
Today, 4:34 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.35K)
@Cameron Smith Thanks for the article. At this point, $KHC is a turn around story, and either you believe it or not. I had owned it but sold in 2018 when the Brazilian leadership evidenced to me that, after cutting costs, it didn't seem to know how to grow the iconic brands it had in its portfolio. Now with a new management willing to dispose of non-core brands, use the proceeds to pay down debt, and working on organically growing their brands, I bought a small position. I am willing to hold and collect the nice dividend while we see if management can continue with the turn around. Steve
Cameron Smith profile picture
Cameron Smith
Today, 4:56 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (308)
@Steve Rasher Thanks for the read!
M
MLDicken
Today, 4:25 PM
Comments (246)
I had no idea they sold licenses of Velveeta and Philadelpha cream cheese for 3 years, wow! I knew they sold Planters Peanuts to Hormel Foods. All of the proceeds went toward debt.
