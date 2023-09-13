Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CPI Comes In Hot, But Not Hot Enough For A Hike

Sep. 13, 2023 4:22 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJISPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SPX, NDX, COMP.IND, INDU2 Comments
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • The market is unpredictable and can defy expectations, even when data releases align with predictions.
  • The August CPI report came in hot, but the market shrugged it off due to various factors.
  • Rising energy prices will likely not lead to a reversal of the downward trend in inflation, and the Fed may not require further rate hikes.

Upset woman refueling the gas tank at fuel pump

DjordjeDjurdjevic

We forget that Mr. Market is an ingenious sadist, and that he delights in torturing us in different ways.

-Barton Biggs.

There are a lot of angry bears today. I get it. Frankly, I've been in their position many times. You are

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.23K Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

g
gut check
Today, 5:10 PM
Comments (527)
Going to hike
M
Marc Legault
Today, 5:02 PM
Comments (659)
Jack interest rates another 1% before end of year. Energy will rise since winter is coming.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.