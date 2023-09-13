Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: The iPhone 15 Changes Things, But Is It Enough? (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 13, 2023 4:55 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
853 Followers

Summary

  • Apple's recent iPhone 15 launch and reasonable pricing make a compelling case for continued revenue growth in 2024.
  • The company's economic moat has been strengthened with the introduction of new features to its iPhone 15 lineup and Apple Watch products.
  • Apple's financial situation shows declining net sales but increased gross margins. New hardware may turnaround falling device sales.
  • An intrinsic value update of around $164.00 means shares are currently fairly-valued in my opinion.
  • Rating upgrade to Hold.

Blank screen smart phone mockup, template

EKIN KIZILKAYA

Investment Thesis

Upon watching the recent “Wanderlust” Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) event I was pleasantly surprised by the genuine innovation and advancements in product design offered by Apple to consumers. Furthermore, the competitive pricing is clearly aimed at

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
853 Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto LTD.Five years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. Buffett style picks fit for the modern investor.I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the cornerstone of my strategy.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.