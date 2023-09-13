Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Brokers Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Sep. 13, 2023 4:01 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)1 Comment
SA Transcripts
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023 September 13, 2023 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Michael - President, Chief Operating Officer

Scott Reents - Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Stewart - Chief Commercial Officer

Roopal Thakkar - Head of Development, Regulatory Affairs.

Conference Call Participants

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Terence Flynn

Great. Well, thanks for joining us, everybody. I'm Terence Flynn, the U.S. Biopharma Analyst here at Morgan Stanley. Very pleased to be hosting AbbVie this morning for this session.

Today joining us from the company we have Rob Michael, President and COO; Scott Reents, who's CFO; Jeff Stewart, CCO; and Roopal Thakkar, who is Head of Development and Regulatory Affairs.

Before we get started for disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley's Research Disclosure website at www.MorganStanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Terence Flynn

With that out of the way, maybe Rob will go over to you. Just in terms of strategy here, I think one of the questions we get from investors more frequently is now that you've de-levered here post the Allergan transaction, how are you thinking about capital allocation priorities here from a high-level perspective? And then again, we can dig into it a little bit further.

Rob Michael

Yes look, I think as you know, we've generated a tremendous amount of cash. I think this year, free cash flow – adjusted free cash flow is about $19 billion. Our primary means of returning capital to shareholders has been the dividend. We've increased it by 270% since inception. We grew it by 5% this year despite declining earnings. So we're committed to continue to grow the dividend. So I'd say in terms of capital allocation, clearly, the dividend is a primary means of returning capital to shareholders.

Comments (1)

R
RayRay1000
Today, 4:42 PM
Comments (1.28K)
Feels like a nice dividend increase is coming for ‘24.
