SYLD: #1 For Now, But This Shareholder Yield Fund Looks Vulnerable

Investing Group Leader

  • In June 2020, SYLD switched to an actively-managed fund, and has since become the top-performing ETF with a total market focus, delivering a 117% total return vs. 54% for SPY.
  • SYLD's shareholder yield-focused portfolio currently results in high concentrations of commodity-linked stocks in the Energy and Materials sectors. It's a bet that inflation will run higher for longer.
  • However, I'm not willing to take that bet today. SYLD performance ranks just #76/108 YTD, and it's currently a highly-volatile ETF with a 1.39 five-year beta.
  • The fund's quality is relatively weak, too. Based on Seeking Alpha Factor Grades, I've calculated a 7.92/10 Profit Score, far less than what more consistent performers like AVUS, VFVA, JQUA, DGRW, and VUSE feature.
  • An industry-level fundamental analysis of SYLD is included below, along with a list of the top 30 performing Total Market ETFs in the last three years.
Investment Thesis

In June 2020, the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) switched from a passive to an active-management style, resulting in 60-64% total outperformance over plain-vanilla funds targeting all size segments. It's undoubtedly impressive, but one of my

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

eaiken
Today, 6:25 PM
Very interesting column. The tables are especially valuable for the historical tabulation. The tables also re-emphasize how volatile the markets have been over the past several years. My conclusion is that the near-past may not be much help in predicting the near-future.
