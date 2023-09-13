Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Diamond Offshore Snags Comprehensive Debt Refinancing At Favorable Terms - Buy

Summary

  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. successfully places $550 million in 8.50% senior secured notes due 2030.
  • Proceeds will be used to repay all of the company's indebtedness and enhance liquidity.
  • However, with the existing revolving credit facility remaining in place, Diamond Offshore will likely remain precluded from returning capital to shareholders for the time being.
  • Going forward, the company will benefit from its vastly improved financial position, including almost $500 million in available liquidity.
  • Given ongoing, strong industry conditions, I would consider using any major weakness to initiate or add to existing positions.

Note:

I have previously covered Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last month, Diamond Offshore Drilling ("Diamond Offshore") reported better-than-expected second quarter 2023 results

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
Today, 6:41 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (772)
thanks for a great article. do you know what they will do w/ the $199 mm that is sitting in cash? they need to pay interest at 8.5% on that now, whereas the revolver had very small non-utilization fees
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 6:47 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (44.17K)
@Binary Tree Analytics

Remember, the revolver was drawn by almost $200 million at a rate closer to 9.5%.

I would expect them to use some of their cash balance to cover ongoing, negative free cash flow in the second half and potentially early in 2024 and invest some of the cash in money market funds to earn some interest until the cash will be required or distributed to shareholders.
L
LLCapital
Today, 6:10 PM
Premium
Comments (986)
Nice update. Yes unexpected , but when they pay off facility , will give them more flexibility . I see you are using 6x ‘25 EBITDA. 1) are you using that across the offshore drilling space? 2) what about the others in the sector? Heli’s/ vessels? Also 6x? And finally3) Do you think this cycle goes into ‘27 with floater demand at 150 like RIG said recently? Sorry to be a pain. You do a great job on this sector
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 6:39 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (44.17K)
@LLCapital

1) Multiple

I have seen analysts using EV/EBITDA multiples between 5x and 8x in the space so I decided to be somewhere in between.

2) Others

I am using the same multiple for offshore support and specialty services providers like TDW, SMHI and HLX. Applying the same multiple to helicopter services provider VTOL based on the company's 2024 EBITDA guidance would result in a price target of $31.

3) Cycle

My crystal ball is as good as yours but there are lasting geopolitical headwinds for the industry so my expectation would rather be "Yes" than "No".
L
LLCapital
Today, 6:45 PM
Premium
Comments (986)
@Henrik Alex thanks. The only thing I would point out is that you used ‘25 EBITDA for DO, and I guess the others , if you put a 6x multiple on ‘25 EBITDA for VTOL it’s more like 35-36, all good points though
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 6:49 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (44.17K)
@LLCapital

I tend to agree on your 2025 EBITDA expectation for Bristow but I wasn't comfortable to provide an estimate given management's shortcomings in recent quarters.
