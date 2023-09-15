Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Stable High-Yielding Net Lease REITs With Upside

Sep. 15, 2023
Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Net Lease REITs have sold off this year, creating significant bargains.
  • Several Net Lease REITs offer investors high safe yield at low prices, with strong balance sheets and double-digit upside in share price.
  • This article examines growth, balance sheet, dividend, and valuation metrics for three such companies.
Happy woman having fun while swinging upside down above the rainforest.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Net Lease REITs have returned a dismal (-11.7)% thus far this year, badly lagging all the major indices, which have posted gains ranging from 3.5% (S&P 600) to 40.0% (NASDAQ). Only 4 REIT sectors (Billboards, Farmland, Cell Towers, and Cannabis) have fared worse this year than Net Lease

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
2.17K Followers
I am a teacher, writer, recording artist, and inspirational speaker, who never had much money to invest for most of my life. Then I inherited a sizable sum of money at age 62, and soon found myself on a fascinating journey of making the most of the opportunity my parents have given me. I write of things I have discovered, in the hopes that my thoughts and discoveries may be of help -- or at least amusement -- to others. Promoting Author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRC, BNL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

C
Christopher D Billik
Today, 10:20 AM
Premium
Comments (94)
Been long BNL all year
StockdocJB profile picture
StockdocJB
Today, 9:34 AM
Premium
Comments (131)
Long WPC and SRC!
S
Sane Man
Today, 9:23 AM
Premium
Comments (1.1K)
Thank you. Own SRC and just recently added on. Forgive me, but what do the asterisks represent in the BNL top holdings list? I’ve been looking to add on to more triple-net lease names so nice article to read.
D
Davinz
Today, 10:21 AM
Premium
Comments (71)
@Sane Man From BNL Q2 presentation:
* Subject to master lease
** Includes properties leased by multiple tenants, some, not all, of which are subject to master lease
