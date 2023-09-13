Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Here's The Price I Would Buy Elevance Health Stock

Sep. 13, 2023 5:50 PM ETElevance Health, Inc. (ELV)HUM3 Comments
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • After watching Elevance trend lower in recent months, I have re-evaluated the stock and updated the prices where I would become a buyer if I didn't already own the stock.
  • One of the factors I have included takes into account the possibility that the economy enters a recession and have accounted for this in my analysis.
  • I have analyzed Elevance's historical earnings pattern and current valuation, providing a 10-year earnings CAGR estimate and a recession P/E estimate for potential buy prices.
Businessman holding glowing percentage sign symbol for financial planing and interest rate growth policy concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Introduction

I always like to start my articles, when I can, by reviewing any previous coverage I've had of a stock. This can be useful because I tend to have a more quantitative investing approach that focuses on numbers in my

Comments (3)

B
Buyside Guy, CFA
Today, 6:48 PM
Premium
Comments (732)
“that amount would grow at +14.11% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $230.53 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +8.71% 10-year CAGR”

How do earnings grow by 14% for 10 years but then cagr of 8.71%?
g
grcinak
Today, 6:20 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.7K)
Cory,

Glad to see your recent article. I really like your fundamental, bottoms-up, company-specific analysis, overlaid with macro considerations.
