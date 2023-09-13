Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Bank of America Securities 2023 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.49K Followers

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bank of America Securities 2023 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference Call September 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tony Skiadas - Chief Financial Officer

Sowmyanarayan Sampath - Chief Executive Officer of Verizon Consumer

Conference Call Participants

David Barden - Bank of America Securities

David Barden

All right. Well, thanks, everybody. Good morning, and welcome to day one, session one of our 2023 Telco Media Conference here at Bank of America. I'm David Barden. I head up telecommunications and communications infrastructure research for the bank based here in New York for the U.S. and Canada. And we're really pleased to have with us today Verizon, and Sampath, the CEO of the consumer business, the largest business in Verizon, and Tony Skiadas, the full-time CFO of Verizon.

Before we begin, I'd like to ask Tony if you have some safe harbor remarks you'd like to make?

Tony Skiadas

Sure. Thanks, Dave. Good morning.

So, I'll just draw your attention to Verizon's safe harbor statement. So, things that we might say are in the future in nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. And our information is on our Verizon website, including our SEC filings as well.

David Barden

Perfect. Thank you so much. I just realized that Sampath, you're like the Beyoncé of telecom now. You're the one name that everyone knows.

Sowmyanarayan Sampath

Either Prince, Beyoncé or Cher, I don't know which one.

David Barden

I think Beyoncé is probably bigger now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Barden

So, before we kind of get into the core business, I'd like to kind of talk about a little bit of the headlines that have been coming up of late that I think people are interested in learning a little bit more about. I guess the first one would be the

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
rockjcp
Today, 4:59 PM
Comments (7.7K)
Falling CAPEX will enable VZ to reduce debt! Huge buy at this price!
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.